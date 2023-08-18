The Logansport girls soccer team finished last season strong and is looking to carry that over into this season.
It hasn’t been the start that coach Todd Reiff was exactly looking for but the Berries knocked off Western 5-0 Thursday at the LHS soccer field.
Isabel Padilla scored a hat trick and Gracie Henderson and Ashanta Curry each added a goal for the Berries (1-1).
Padilla had a hat trick by halftime but Reiff thought overall it was a sloppy start to the game for his squad.
“Even though we were up 3-0 at half, the girls were kind of surprised I was mad at halftime. I just didn’t see us playing connected at all, we weren’t crashing the goals at all, we were waiting for Izzy to do everything and Izzy had a good first half, some would say great first half, scored three goals. I know she’s frustrated that she didn’t get more. But shooters have just got to shoot. She’s just got to shoot,” Reiff said.
Padilla is a natural goal scorer who gives the Berries a good scoring threat against any of their opponents.
She started the scoring 10 minutes in when she received a pass from Haleigh Brock and floated the ball off the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands.
Three minutes later she chipped one past the keeper on an assist by Gabby Martin.
With 22 seconds left in the half Padilla scored from 30 yards out to make it 3-0 at halftime.
The Berries opened the season with a 2-1 loss at Frankfort on Tuesday and Reiff said they were inches away from a 1-0 start.
“Izzy sent two off the crossbar and one off the post,” he said. “That would have made a humongous difference but it happens, it’s soccer. But this was nice for the girls tonight. We haven’t got Western for quite awhile. We tied them a couple years ago but this was a nice win for us. Hopefully we’ll build on it. We’ve got to get a lot better. We’re not anywhere close to where we want to be yet.”
Reiff thought his team put together a better second half overall. Henderson scored her second goal of the season on an assist by Daniela Dubon with 3:30 remaining.
“Gracie Henderson scored from her defensive position,” Reiff said. “I told the girls at halftime there’s a coach when we used to go to Notre Dame for conferences, he would talk about moments of individual brilliance. A lot of times we don’t see that. Now Izzy we see it from. But Gracie from her defensive position took that to heart, ran that ball all the way up, called for someone to receive the ball, they received it, called for the next pass, sent it through, it was beautiful. That’s the individual brilliance type things we’re looking for.”
Curry capped off the scoring with a goal on a rebound with 2:10 left. Reiff said an emphasis during halftime was following shots and crashing the goal and Curry did a good job of doing that.
Brock left the game for about 15 minutes of the second half after a painful knee-on-knee collision but was able to return.
“Haleigh Brock is a game-changer out there,” Reiff said. “She mixes it up, got banged up a little bit but was able to go back into the game.
“I like our physicality. We’ve got to temper it a little bit. But it’s better than the alternative of not being physical. But I was happy with that, picking up the aggressiveness in the second half.”
Reiff said the Berries have the talent to be a good defensive team as they posted a shutout Thursday.
“I think our defense did a nice job,” he said. “Natalee Packard is our goalie who does a wonderful job, has a phenomenal attitude, incredibly coachable. Mike Turner has really been working with her a lot this offseason, done a great job and she’s doing very well. Our starting defenders, Kellyn Cripe, Haleigh Brock, Vanessa Santos and Gracie Henderson are our defenders.”
The Berries went 7-9 a year ago but finished strong. Despite being without two of their best players, they had an inspired effort against McCutcheon in a sectional game in a 4-1 loss after losing 9-0 during the regular season. Reiff is looking for his team to pick up its play as the season goes along in the final season playing in the NCC.
“We have some good girls back. They’re a little rusty,” he said. “The second half was so much better play. We were so much more connected, so I’m hoping that carries over because it’s going to have to as the competition really ramps up the next two weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.