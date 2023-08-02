Titan Bats to host ISU coach Mitch Hannahs
Titan Bat Company will host a baseball clinic led by Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Titan Bats is located at 2135 Stoney Pike in Logansport.
Hannahs earned the Division 1 Midwest Region Coach of the Year award this year. The Sycamores went 45-17 and won the Terre Haute Regional before falling just short of the College World Series with two losses at TCU.
The clinic offers an opportunity for aspiring baseball players to learn from one of the best in the industry.
It will be divided into two sessions. The morning session will take place from 8-10 a.m., and the afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. Each session costs only $10 per kid, making it an affordable and accessible experience for families.
Additionally, Titan Bat Company will be hosting a special coaches clinic from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Coaches attending the clinic will have the privilege to gain valuable insights and knowledge from Hannahs himself. The coaches clinic registration fee is $25 per coach.
“We are excited to bring Coach Mitch Hannahs to our community and provide young baseball enthusiasts with an unforgettable learning experience,” said Phil Williams from Titan Bat Company in a press release. “This clinic aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting and nurturing local talent in their baseball journey.”
Winamac’s Huizar breaks school record
RENSSELAER — Winamac senior Bianca Huizar set a new school record during the Warriors’ season opening girls golf meet Tuesday at the Rensselaer Invitational at Curtis Creek Golf Course.
Huizar shot a 6-over 78 to break the school record in for 18 holes in girls golf. She broke the record formerly held by Christina Pugh who shot a 79.
LHS golfers compete at Jeff Invite
BATTLE GROUND — The Logansport girls golf team competed at its second 18-hole meet of the season Tuesday.
The Berries placed 16th out of 21 teams with a 426 at the Lafayette Jeff Booster Invite at Battle Ground Golf Club.
Sophia Kay led the Berries with a 95. She was followed by Izzy Lundy (98), Natalie Graham (114), Izabella Corcoran (119) and Maeda Bradbury (135).
Rodgers, Watson to sit out HOF game
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — There will be a quarterback debut in the Hall of Fame game, just not that one.
While Aaron Rodgers waits to play his first game with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns will sit starter Deshaun Watson in Thursday night’s exhibition so they can get a longer look at some backup QBs.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland at the end of training camp last season, will start the NFL’s first preseason game and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.
Jets coach Robert Saleh had previously announced that the 39-year-old Rodgers, who recently restructured his contract, wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.
It’s not yet clear when Rodgers will make his debut in green and white. The Jets play at Carolina on Aug. 12 after two joint practice sessions, but Rodgers hasn’t taken a snap in a preseason game since 2018.
