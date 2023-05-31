WALTON — Playing in front of a big crowd, the Lewis Cass softball team showed they belonged on the regional stage Tuesday night.
That wasn’t always the case during the regular season, but the Kings lived up to their program’s high standing by winning a 16th sectional championship in program history last week.
Delphi and star junior pitcher Lexi Miller got the better of the Kings in a 1-0 victory for the Oracles to win a Class 2A regional championship Tuesday.
Miller, the state’s strikeout leader with 310 on the season, dialed up nine more of them to lead the Oracles (18-9), who won their second regional title in softball and first since 2010.
Miller fired a two-hit shutout to improve to 15-6 on the season and 44-19 in her career. She now has 741 career strikeouts.
“We knew coming in Alexis Miller was the key to Delphi,” Cass coach Rusty Logan said. “If we could hit her, because we played her two weeks ago, she struck us out 16 out of our 21 outs. We knew coming in we couldn’t have that. We’ve got to figure out a way to hit.
“We knew Alexis was the key to their game. We tried to put it in play more and make their defense work, their defense did. They came through when they had to. They didn’t make the errors when they had their opportunities. I give it to Alexis Miller, she’s a good pitcher.
“We just couldn’t put a string of hits together. We could get a hit here or there, but we just couldn’t put it all together. But I’m very proud of them.”
Cass freshman Amma Fitzhugh kept the Kings (7-21) in it with a strong outing of her own. She allowed one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
“As always she pitches a great game,” Logan said. “Fielding-wise we’ve really tightened up on the defense. We did have two errors. But the defense played well overall.”
The Kings made one mistake defensively that cost them in the game. The only run allowed was in the third inning. Emma Titus hit a one-out double to left center for the Oracles. Abbie Pearson followed with a ground ball to shortstop. The Kings threw on to first for the second out and looked like they had a good chance to get a double play at third, but the ball was thrown away allowing Titus to score the game’s lone run.
Both teams left four runners stranded. The Oracles had a good chance to add to their lead in the sixth when Pearson led off with a triple. But Fitzhugh left her stranded, getting a strikeout, a popup to third on a bunt attempt and a line drive that was caught by the first baseman for the third out.
The Kings had their best chance at tying the game in the bottom of the sixth when Elly Logan led off with a double to right center. But Miller got a strikeout for the first out. Alisyia Zamora, who had the Kings’ only other hit in the fourth inning, hit a line drive to right center. But Delphi center fielder Evann Royal made a nice running catch for the second out. Ava Hubner then hit a shot up the middle that was corralled by second baseman Pearson who threw on to first for the third out.
Kami Silcox was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh for the Kings. After a strikeout, she was bunted to second by Kaitlyn Benner as the second out was recorded. The Kings then attempted a fake bunt and steal of third, but the Oracles covered it well as the shortstop Lacey Pickering covered third and catcher Airy Lattimore threw a strike to cut down Silcox to end the game.
Pearson went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Oracles. Titus added the other hit on a double with a run scored.
Zamora and Elly Logan had the Kings’ two hits. Kelcee Fowler was hit by a pitch and stole second in the first inning but was left stranded. Zamora stole second after her hit in the fourth but was left stranded.
The Kings started four freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors. They had a rough regular season in winning only five games and lost their final nine regular season games before playing their best softball of the season in the tournament.
“It was a great finish to the season,” coach Logan said. “It was a struggle during the season. But we were short on numbers and we told the girls, ‘we’re going to move you around. Every game was a different lineup. We’re going to keep fighting every game but we’re working for sectionals. That’s what we’re working for. We don’t care about the regular season.' Our record showed it.
“But when it came to sectional time, we put it together during sectional time and our goal at the start of the season was a sectional championship. So we accomplished that. To come out here in the regional and lose 1-0 in the regional being a 5-20 team coming into the sectionals, I’m pretty impressed with the girls.”
The Lady Kings played up to the standard of the program down the stretch.
“We’re a new coaching staff this year. Jon Silcox resigned after last season and I did not picture myself to be here,” Logan said. “I’ve got three daughters on the team, I thought I was going to be a fan watching. But the girls had to trust us and it took them awhile. I think they finally starting catching on and it showed during sectional time. I’m proud of them and now the girls know what to expect and they know what to anticipate now going forward.”
Cass will graduate four seniors — Logan’s twin daughters, Elly and Emma, starting right fielder Brooke Whitney and Carsyn Gilbert.
“Our picture will be up in the hall for all to see and nobody is going to know that record,” Logan said. “They’ll know we’re sectional champs and that is exciting to know.”
Delphi plays No. 6 Andrean (27-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Warsaw Semistate. No. 2 Eastside (29-2) plays No. 5 Madison-Grant (26-4) at 1 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m.
