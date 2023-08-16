NASCAR royalty paid a visit to US 24 Speedway last weekend.
One of the top drivers in the world, Kyle Busch, competed, as did his son, Brexton Busch.
And none other than Dale Earnhart’s grandson, Wyatt Miller, the son of the Intimidator’s daughter, Kelly (Earnhardt) Miller, also competed.
US 24 Speedway owner Jim Wood said it was quite a weekend at his dirt track, located just west of Logansport.
It was Brexton that stole the show. Just 8 years old, Brexton swept a pair of wins in the junior sprint division competing against racers mostly between the ages of 6 and 9.
“I think this was his 17th and 18th feature that he won this year because he won both nights at our track,” Wood said. “He’s going to be pretty good.”
Brexton beat a field of drivers from around the region.
“All these racers here, we have a lot coming from Michigan, Ohio, Illinois every week. There are a few local kids that race over here but we have a lot of people traveling,” Wood said.
Another young driver with great pedigree, Wyatt Miller, who’s about 12 or 13 years old, competed in an open division against adults.
“Friday night he got second. He led the whole feature until the last lap and got passed on the last lap,” Wood said. “They got into traffic and the guy running second is from Oklahoma and he’s a pretty good racer and he got him on the last lap. But he’s good.”
Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion, also tried his hand at the US 24 Speedway.
“Kyle raced both nights. [Saturday] night he got fifth in the outlaw non-wing feature,” Wood said. “He led it for like three laps and then one of the other racers gave him a dirty slide job and knocked him over the cushion. It was one of them deals. Then he fell back and came back up. But he really adapted to this kind of racing really quick because it’s totally different than the NASCAR scene. And he started doing this I believe two years ago. He’s just a professional racer, he’s very good at it.”
Some of the regional drivers that were able to cross the finish line before Busch will have bragging rights for a lifetime. Busch is currently ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and his dominance of NASCAR’s three major series has him ranked as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.
“Everybody wants to race against Kyle Busch and to say that they beat him,” Wood said. “And he’s down to earth. He’s a people person. When he was out here he signed autographs, he’ll talk to people, he doesn’t run and hide, he’s a good guy.”
NASCAR being in Indianapolis last weekend led to Busch being in attendance at US 24. The local track bills itself as the fastest micro sprint track in Indiana.
“They do that throughout the country I think wherever Kyle is going to be racing the Cup car,” Wood said. “I felt like it’s kind of amazing if you think about it, here we are at 11 o’clock on a Saturday night and he’s going to be running down at Indianapolis on Sunday and he’s out here racing on my track on a Saturday night. That’s pretty cool.”
Rowdy finished 36th in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The 38-year-old has been having a great season in his first year with Richard Childress Racing but has hit a recent rough patch.
Wood said all of the star power at the US 24 Speedway over the weekend helped lead to a large attendance of fans and competitors.
“We tried to put it out that he was going to be there on our social media site because he let me know three weeks ago that they were planning on coming,” he said. “So there were a lot of people there last night and Friday night, they got to see him race. It was a good time. They really loved it. Last night we had 189 entries, that’s the most we’ve ever had. It was pretty big.
“In a couple classes there were 45 cars in each class. Last week the guy that won the feature he had trouble making the show this week. It’s just that competitive. Everything has got to go right for you.”
Wood said the Buschs made a trip to the US 24 Speedway last year as well and it was the third or fourth time that Miller competed there. Another NASCAR driver, Christopher Bell, was in attendance earlier this year.
“Christopher Bell was there earlier in the season. He owns the micro that they run at our track,” Wood said. “It was there and it had someone else in it, it wasn’t Christopher. But a lot of those guys are stepping down to these cars just to race during the week and something different. I just find that amazing that you’ve got a guy making millions of dollars a year and he wants to come to a local dirt track and race, that’s pretty cool.
“The micro sprint racing is growing. It’s just on the rise.”
Wood expects his track hasn’t seen the last of the NASCAR stars and their offspring, including Busch.
“He said he’d be back. He said they really like it and they’d be back,” he said. “I would have never have dreamed of this years ago that somebody like that would be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.