Registration for Logansport Soccer Club’s fall season ends July 31. There will be recreational leagues available for players born in 2009 through 2019. All registration is done online at www.logansoccer.com.
Rec league registration costs $55 for the first player and $40 for additional players from the same immediate family.
Questions should be directed to Mauro Picardo at 574-702-5531. Additional updates and information can be found on the club website or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.