LCK athletes compete at state track meet
BLOOMINGTON — Lewis Cass senior Liberty Scott and freshman Aftin Griffin competed at the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals on Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University.
Scott competed in two events and placed 25th in both, running the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.46 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 48.14 seconds.
“Liberty did so much to get to state for three years in a row. I could not be more proud of her,” Cass coach Megan Mannering said. “Her running career is not over and I’m beyond excited to see her represent DePauw next.”
Griffin placed 19th in the 400 dash with a time of 58.35 seconds.
“Aftin had a good experience at her first high school state meet,” Mannering said. “She finished 19th, running her second fastest time of the season. She was the third fastest freshman in the state. I’m very proud and it was an exciting way to cap the season.”
Caston state tickets to be sold online
After meeting with the IHSAA Monday morning, Caston was informed that it will have a limited number of tickets for Saturday’s game.
To ensure the families of our players are taken care of, Caston offered them a small window to purchase their tickets first. The link will go public on Tuesday at 4 p.m. All tickets are electronic. You will need a debit/credit card and an active email to purchase the tickets. All tickets are $15. Caston will be emailing the link through Final Forms, posting it on the school’s website, Caston’s Facebook page and on its athletic twitter page @castoncomets1.
Do not validate tickets until asked to at the gate.
Caston holding block party for fans
FULTON — Caston is hosting a State Bound Block Party from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Caston parking lot near the softball field.
Members of the state finalist softball team will be signing autographs.
Please bring lawn chairs and tailgate games. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
Colts sign veteran WR Breshad Perriman
INDIANAPOLIS – Breshad Perriman’s next stop in the NFL will come with the Indianapolis Colts.
The team announced Monday it has signed the former first-round pick, who visited the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center last week.
Drafted 26th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Perriman had just 20 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He lost his rookie season to a knee injury suffered during training camp and played just two seasons for the Ravens, compiling 43 catches for 576 yards and three scores.
He’s also played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets with two separate stints with the Bucs over his eight-year career.
He’ll turn 30 on Sept. 10, the day the Colts are scheduled to open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and will face plenty of competition for a roster spot.
Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce lead a young wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie was signed as a free agent in March, and rookie Josh Downs was drafted in the third round in April.
Special teams ace Ashton Dulin also was re-signed in March, and the team continues to monitor the development of Mike Strachan.
Perriman has 145 career catches for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. He set career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards and six scores for Tampa Bay in 2019.
George Bremer, CNHI Sports Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.