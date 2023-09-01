The Logansport boys soccer team recorded a shutout win at home against Lafayette Jeff Thursday night.
The Berries defeated the Bronchos 1-0 in an NCC West Division game.
Gaspar Francisco scored five minutes into the game assisted by Devin McAninch and the Berries’ defense made the goal hold up.
It was an intense game from start to finish. Dylan Hamm had an outstanding game in goal with four top-notch saves.
“Our centerbacks played fabulous,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “Andres Hernandez, Alessandro Rodriguez and Arturo Cortes held a tough back line. It was a total team win.”
Logan (2-2-1, 1-1) plays in the Plymouth Blueberry Festival Tournament on Saturday, facing the host Pilgrims at 10 a.m. and East Chicago Central at 2 p.m.
WABASH 1, CASTON 0
It was hard-fought game under the lights at the Crater. The Comets played their best game of the season in a loss.
“The ball movement was much improved today,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “We were successful in all phases of the game. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to convert any of our shots on goal. Wabash was able to convert in the run of play with less than 10 minutes in the match. The kids pushed hard but weren’t able to equalize.
“The kids played with great effort today. Alex and Isaac Craig had some good chances in the final third. Brock Hook and Jan Aguilar Mendez distributed well into Andrew McGrew and Zach Rogers runs up the touch lines. The back line led by Braeden Dausman and Ryan Spin had a solid outing. We got some great minutes off the bench from Josh Evans, Maddie Sprow and Kaemen Lee. We’ll continue to work hard and look to be better for our next match.”
PIONEER 3, NORTHWESTERN 0
Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer recorded a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 sweep at Northwestern.
Mackenzie-Ruth Rogers stuffed the stat sheets with 17 digs, 13 assists, nine kills, two aces and two blocks for the Panthers (9-6). Brooklyn Borges had 13 kills, six digs and two aces. Addie Cripe collected 16 digs and two aces. Blair Grigsby had nine assists, nine digs and five kills. Keirsten Nies collected 10 digs, eight assists and three kills. Kylie Attinger had five kills and four digs. Liz Rance added seven digs, two aces and two blocks.
KNOX 3, WINAMAC 2
The Winamac Warriors played their most exciting game of the season at Knox.
Starting off with a two set loss (20-25, 24-26), it was looking like another three and out for the Warriors. However, Winamac was not going down without a fight. The girls battled back for two straight wins over Knox (25-17 and 25-22) scrapping point for point the entire way.
All of the momentum from the middle sets started the Warriors off well in set five, earning the first point and getting Raegan Kasten to rattle off a handful of serves to put the score at 6-4. Unfortunately, a series of unforced errors like missed serves, net violations and double hits would prove to be the demise of set five for the Warriors, ending in a devastating loss, 9-15.
The energy in the gym for Winamac was unmatched, giving them a good head start on their upcoming home matches next week against West Central on Tuesday and Caston on Thursday.
“I am so incredibly lucky to have a group of girls that understands the meaning of playing for the team. Their hustle and effort on every single ball was the difference maker last night,” bragged coach Heather Kasten.
Ally Campbell led the team with a whopping 17 digs, two aces, three kills and three assists. Brooke Rausch and Marissa Iverson dominated the Warriors’ front row with nine and seven kills, respectively. Iverson added a massive five blocks on the night while Rausch put up three. Raegan Kasten had two aces and nine digs, while Piper Link put up four kills and 10 digs. Maggie Keller’s defense helped the Warriors to several points with eight digs and an ace.
CASS 4, CARROLL 1
The Kings swept the singles points to key the road victory.
Bryon Hurst won 7-5, 6-0, Nolan Hines won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 and Liam Ellington won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Also for Cass, Riley Johnson and Jarin Williams won 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Carroll’s point came at No. 1 doubles where Jackson Cross and Rylan Meador prevailed 6-3, 6-4.
N0RTHFIELD 207, N. MIAMI 222, CASTON INC.
Caston competed at Peru Municipal Golf Course.
Ava Sylvain led the Comets with a 60, followed by Jullina Sherrick (66) and Savanna Zimmerman (74).
Caston hosts Caston Tuesday for senior day at Pond View.
