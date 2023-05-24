Logan baseball wins regular-season finale
The Logansport baseball team defeated Twin Lakes 2-1 Monday in the regular-season finale at Jim Turner Field.
The Berries (21-9) got another outstanding pitching performance to win their fourth straight game.
Brennan Goforth pitched four scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and no walks and struck out eight. Kaiden Lucero threw the final three innings, allowing one unearned run in the top of the seventh. He allowed three hits and one walk and struck out one to earn the save.
Logan had just five hits in the contest. Lucero had a double and two RBIs. Isaac Russell and Grayson Long each had a single and run scored. Tristan Kitchel and Dylan Pearson each added a double.
Caston golfers compete at Culver
CULVER — The Caston boys golf team shot a 206 in a three-way meet at Maxinkuckee Country Club. DeMotte Christian won with a 172 and Culver followed with a 196.
Colby Pugh led Caston with a 42. Other scores were AJ Dague 45, Luke Graham 53 and Chas Warpenburg 63.
NFL tweaks fair catch kickoff rule
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety.
League owners voted Tuesday for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line.
The proposal passed despite an expression of distaste for it from coaches and players across the league. They argued the rule change will create uglier plays with squib and corner kicks that are impossible for fair catches.
The NFL said its statistical models predict the return rate for kickoffs in 2023, under the new rule, will drop from 38% to 31% and that the rate of concussions on the sport’s most dangerous play will be reduced by 15%. Concussions on kickoffs occur more than twice as often as on plays from scrimmage, and that rate has risen significantly over the last two years.
NFL plans limited flex scheduling for Thurs
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Thursday nights in the NFL have long been the most drastic feature of its made-for-TV schedule, a prime-time slot that raised concerns about player safety and produced plenty of competitive duds before it moved to a streaming-only platform.
Now the league will have the power, albeit limited, to change the matchups.
NFL owners approved Monday a flexible scheduling policy for Thursday night games on Amazon Prime Video, for Weeks 13-17 only and with at least 28 days’ notice given to the affected teams. The league could push a Thursday night matchup in that range to Sunday afternoon if there’s a more desirable game, a mechanism currently in place for Sunday night and Monday night games.
No team would be required to play more than twice on Thursday night in a season. The rule is just for 2023, for now. Any game during Weeks 13-17 could be selected for the move to Thursday night, but the league said the bar for such a shuffle would be high.
In addition to the prime-time allowances for flexing games, the NFL also now puts the entire Week 18 schedule up for grabs until the week of so it can show two games with playoff implications on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.