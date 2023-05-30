Softball regionals set for today
Caston and Lewis Cass will play in one-game regionals today as the IHSAA softball tournament continues. Regional winners advance to four-team semistates.
In Class 2A, Cass (7-20) hosts Delphi (17-9) at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Warsaw Semistate.
In Class A, Caston (19-4) travels to Fremont (12-12) for a 6 p.m. start time. The winner advances to the Frankfort Semistate.
Cass, Logan golfers compete at Wabash
WABASH — Lewis Cass placed second and Logansport placed sixth out of nine teams at the Wabash boys golf invitational at Honeywell Golf Course on Saturday.
The low King on the day was Rylan Stoller with a 10-over par 81. He was followed by Jensen Burrous (82), Garrett Helvie (86), Michael Myers (89) and Nolan Hines (94).
Northfield won with a 309), followed by Cass (338), Adams Central (351), Tippecanoe Valley (352), Southwood (357), Logan (371), Manchester (372), Wabash (390) and Blackford (437).
Stroman dazzles as Cubs beat Rays 1-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Monday.
Stroman (5-4) dazzled in his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine major league seasons. His only other one shutout was against the Cubs during his 2014 rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
He set a season high with 105 pitches and matched his high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked one in winning his third straight start and helping the Cubs bounce back from a weekend sweep by Cincinnati.
The only hit Stroman allowed was when Wander Franco delivered a clean single to left leading off the seventh. Stroman walked Brandon Lowe and got out of that jam by getting Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into a double play.
The only other Rays runner to reach base was when Luke Raley was hit by a pitch leading off the third. Chicago pitched its sixth shutout of the season.
Stroman raised both arms and got a big ovation when he retired Franco on a grounder to first to end the game, just the third shutout against the Rays this year.
The Cubs got their run in the fourth when Seiya Suzuki led off with a single, took second on a wild throw by third baseman Taylor Walls and scored on Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly. That was all Chicago needed to come away with the win after getting outscored 25-10 in a three-game sweep by Cincinnati.
Rays rookie Taj Bradley (3-2) was a tough-luck loser in dropping his second straight start, allowing just one unearned run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked one.
Notre Dame wins 1st men’s lacrosse title
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam Entenmann made a season-high 18 saves and Brian Tevlin scored a go-ahead goal with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to help Notre Dame claim its first men’s lacrosse national title with a 13-9 victory over Duke on Monday.
Third-seeded Notre Dame (14-2) had lost in its previous two championship game appearances in 2010 and 2014 — both to Duke. The top-seeded Blue Devils (16-3) were playing in their seventh national championship game in program history.
