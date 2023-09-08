Pioneer has dominated the rivalry with Caston over the last 27 years.
The Comets haven’t won in the annual series since 1996, which was one year before the Panthers’ first state championship.
Recently the games have not been very competitive. It’s been since 2012 that the Comets played the Panthers within two touchdowns. It’s been since 2010 since it’s been a one-score game.
The Class A co-No. 13 Panthers (2-1, 1-1 HNAC) enter favored in tonight’s game at the Crater, but the Comets (0-3, 0-2) have been a more competitive team than they had last year when they lost to Pioneer 50-14.
The Comets played a competitive game against a 3-0 West Central team and taking away a bad first quarter they played co-No. 13 Triton tough.
Are they ready yet to play the Panthers competitively tonight? We’ll find out starting at 7 p.m. at the Crater.
The Panthers have some good senior leadership but like the Comets they’re a young team overall.
The Panthers are coming off a game at Class 2A No. 3 LaVille where penalties and turnovers hurt them in a 29-13 loss. The Panthers opened with wins over Lewis Cass and Winamac.
The Panthers put up 279 yards of offense in the LaVille game. Rylahn Toloza rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Micah Rans rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries and passed for 74 yards which included a TD pass to Cayden Hill.
Pioneer coach Adam Berry told WHZR after the LaVille game that his team needed to heal up after a tough battle ahead of the Caston rivalry game.
“We’re going to take this long weekend and hopefully get over some bumps and bruises. Hopefully we’re as healthy as possible and we’re going to be ready,” he said. “We know they’re up and coming and they have a lot of young guys that they’re excited about. We’re excited about a lot of young guys. So it should be a good county rival.”
Jabez Yarber is Caston’s leading rusher with 165 yards and two TDs. Gavin Mollenkopf has passed for 260 yards and a TD. Grant Yadon is the leading receiver with 13 catches for 127 yards and a TD.
LOGANSPORT (0-3) AT INDY TECH (0-3)
After being thoroughly overmatched and outplayed last week at No. 3-ranked Kokomo, a top Class 4A state contender, the Berries are looking to bounce back tonight at Indianapolis Tech. The game will be played at Broad Ripple High School due to construction being done to Tech’s football stadium.
It’s a big game for the Berries, who should be hungry for a win after last week’s disappointment. They will be helped out with the return of one of their top returning players from last year, Chrisanthony Del Valle, who will be making his first start of the season. An offensive lineman a year ago as a sophomore on last year’s 8-3 team, Del Valle will play running back and linebacker this year and is looking give the Berries a needed boost.
While this is Logansport’s final year in the NCC, Tech is no longer a member of the conference but still plays an NCC schedule in football this year. Tech enters 0-3 with lopsided losses to Lawrence Central, Indianapolis Chatard and Lafayette Jeff.
N. MIAMI (0-3, 0-2 TRC) AT CASS (1-2, 1-1)
The Kings are looking to bounce back from a lopsided loss at Class 3A No. 11 Peru in a game they committed three turnovers and struggled to get off the field defensively.
They’re hosting a Manchester team that has losses to Manchester, Sheridan and Southwood to start the season.
“We played North Miami in a COVID game two years ago and we started scrimmaging them in the summer,” Cass coach Clay Mannering said following the Peru game. “We actually know quite a bit about them. They know us. It’s another small school, a good football tradition. They’re going to run the ball a lot and be very physical. Similar to this game we’re going to have to find a way to get them off the field defensively and a way to drive the ball offensively. “
WINAMAC (0-3, 0-2 HNAC) AT LAVILLE (3-0, 2-0)
Winamac’s tough stretch to start the season continues tonight at Class 2A No. 3 LaVille.
Injuries to key players hurt them in a 36-14 loss to North White last week, which was the Warriors’ first loss to the Vikings since 2004.
The Warriors haven’t beat LaVille since a 2014 sectional game. They didn’t get to play against the Lancers during the 2021 co-HNAC championship season.
