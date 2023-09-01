The Pioneer football team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 semistate team.
The Panthers (1-0 HNAC) are ranked No. 11 in Class A in this week’s Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the coaches’ poll.
They travel to Class 2A No. 8 LaVille (2-0, 1-0) tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Lancer Field.
Pioneer won the first eight meetings between the schools but LaVille has won the last two, including a 41-0 win in a sectional final two years ago and 47-8 in last year’s meeting.
But it’s a new year and the Panthers are riding high off a 29-22 win over Lewis Cass and a 37-0 win over Winamac to start to the season.
Pioneer coach Adam Berry told WHZR in his postgame comments Friday that the LaVille game is always a battle.
“LaVille is a football school. They have a great football tradition,” he said. “It’s always a battle whether they come to the Pit or we make the trip up there. We know they’re going to be well coached, we know they’re going to be ready to play. If we play penalty free, turnover free, we play like we did tonight, I like our chances up there. But obviously we have to want it and it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Rylahn Toloza has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games to lead the Panthers. Sophomore quarterback Micah Rans has 193 yards rushing and five TDs.
LaVille has opened with a pair of hard-fought victories — a 17-10 win over Bremen and a 22-16 win over Triton — after winning both matchups by 42 points a year ago.
The Lancers have been a ground-based team this year and are led by junior Cody Allen’s 310 yards and five TD. Senior Lucas Plummer has passed for 92 yards.
LOGAN (0-2, 0-0 NCC) AT KOKOMO (2-0, 0-0 NCC)
In what will be the final regular-season matchup in the foreseeable future, Logansport travels to Kokomo tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Walter Cross Field.
Logansport has a long NCC rivalry with Kokomo but the Berries are making the move to the Hoosier Conference next year and will keep only Peru on its schedule from this year. The Wildkats have won the last 15 meetings in football.
The teams could meet in the future in the Class 4A state tournament. Kokomo is currently ranked No. 3 in the AP poll after a 16-14 win over No. 13 Leo and a 27-13 win over Class 5A No. 6 Whiteland.
The Berries are coming off a 23-22 loss to South Bend Adams in a game they were stopped on a 2-point conversion try with 2:36 left in the game.
Sophomore quarterback Bryson Herr has passed for 348 yards and two TDs for the Berries. Senior wideout Isaac Russell has 11 catches for 255 yards and two TDs. Freshman fullback Elliot Baldini is the leading rusher with 129 yards on 24 carries and two TDs.
CASS (1-1, 1-0 TRC) AT PERU (2-0, 1-0)
Cass’ bid to be a top contender for the TRC championship will be challenged tonight at Class 3A No. 13 Peru.
The Kings won their inaugural TRC game 34-0 against Northfield last week.
But the Bengal Tigers will be a big step up in competition. They have 17 seniors and have 42-28 win over Logansport and a 42-6 win over Whitko to start the season.
The teams have not met since 2014. Cass lost to Peru in 1964, 1968 and 1974. The series renewed in 1998 and Cass won 17 in a row in the matchup until 2014. Cass is 17-3 all-time in the series.
Trevor Rowe leads the Kings on the ground with 139 yards and two TDs. LJ Hillis has passed for 107 yards and two TDs. Cooper Frey has rushed for 100 yards and a TD and has three catches for 79 yards and two TDs.
Alex Ross leads the Tigers on the ground with 214 yards and a TD. Matthew Roettger is a dual threat QB who has passed for 146 yards and four TDs and rushed for 180 yards and two TDs. Colorado State recruit Braxton Strong had two catches for 68 yards and two TDs last week.
CASTON (0-2, 0-1 HNAC) AT TRITON (1-1, 0-1)
Caston’s schedule has little letup this week at Class A No. 14 Triton.
Jabez Yarber leads the Comets on the ground with 112 yards and a TD. Gavin Mollenkopf has passed for 179 yards and a TD. Grant Yadon has nine catches for 82 yards and a TD.
Quarterback Cole Shively has rushed for 158 yards and three TDs for the Trojans. Vincent Prater has 146 yards rushing. Wayne Reichert has rushed for 136 yards and a TD.
WINAMAC (0-2) AT NORTH WHITE (2-0)
Winamac is looking to pick up its first win of the season at North White.
The Vikings have opened with a 38-12 win over Taylor and a 44-14 win over Frontier and are looking for their first win over Winamac since 2004.
The Warriors won last year’s matchup 33-7.
