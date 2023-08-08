Rod Hall won the Logansport Men’s City Golf Championship going away this weekend at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
Hall entered the weekend with just a one stroke lead after shooting 74 and 71 last weekend. He shot a 1-under 69 Saturday to take an eight-shot lead on second-place Brent Gillum and a 15-shot lead on third place Brady Bair. Hall went on to shoot a 73 Sunday to wrap up a nine-shot win over Gillum. Tyler Vietti, Fred Hinkle and Michael Miller each followed 15 shots back to finish tied for third. Bair shot a 76 in the final round to finish sixth.
“I’m just glad to actually be able to win it again,” Hall said. “I had surgery, I had an aneurysm on my aorta last year so just to be able to play again and play well, it was pretty rewarding.”
Hall, 62, also won the senior division championship this year. He is a three-time city champion, also winning titles in 2010 and 2017. He was also the 2020 senior division winner.
He said he’s playing some of the best golf he’s ever played.
“I think I am. I played in the state amateur championship for the senior amateur and if it wasn’t for a couple bad holes I played pretty well. I finished tied for 30th in the amateur so I was happy with my play. But yeah, I am playing really well,” he said.
He’s doing so despite having surgery last year.
“I’ve been doing a lot better,” he said. “I was just surprised I won by so many there. Some of the guys just didn’t play as well as I thought they would play through the week. But I just feel fortunate.
“I think in 2010 I won by nine shots too. My first city I won by nine shots. It’s kind of ironic I win by nine again.”
Hall secured the championship on Sunday on a wet course after it rained Saturday night into Sunday.
“It was so wet. We got over three inches of rain so the course was playing really, really long,” he said. “I was just trying to make pars. I figured if I could just make pars then I should be able to win it. So it worked out.”
Hall is semi-retired from Heidelberg Materials, Cement, formerly Essroc, in Logansport.
Hinkle was the Cass County Match Play champion in June.
