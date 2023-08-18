The Logansport football will have a new look team after losing the vast majority of its starters to graduation.
But despite that Logansport coach Mike Johnson is looking for the program to continue its momentum of recent years. The Berries are coming off an 8-3 season which was their best record since 2006 and they also played Kokomo and Harrison the most competitive as they have in years, playing both teams to a tie at halftime before eventually falling just short.
“We lost 18 seniors, had a good team, one of the better ones in awhile. They’re hard to replace and a lot of experience,” Johnson said. “We don’t have a lot of experience coming back. But this group knows that and I think they’ve accepted that and our goal is because people think that we’re probably going to be down, we don’t have a lot of experience, but we want them to say, ‘I thought you guys were supposed to be down.’ Right. So they’ve worked pretty hard. They’ve worked really hard here in camp. They’re optimistic and looking forward to getting better and progressing as the season goes on. Our goal is to actually be better at the end of the year this year than we were last year. And I like it.”
Johnson is going with a sophomore at quarterback, Bryson Herr (5-10, 155).
“He’s done really well. He has a good arm, he’s got good quickness and he’s a good athlete,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be in charge of the offense and has done a pretty good job so far.”
The new fullbacks are senior Jace Smith (5-8, 175) and junior Cayden Walker (5-9, 155).
The Berries have the most varsity experience returning at wingback, where senior Isaac Russell (6-1, 170) and junior Chris Del Valle (5-10, 185) play. Russell was one of their playmakers a year ago both running and catching the ball and Del Valle is making a move from the offensive line to the backfield.
Other halfbacks in the mix include Walker, senior Scotty Barron (5-11, 180), junior Tate Strong (5-10, 165) and sophomore Landon Morock (5-9, 135).
“We feel like we’ve got some pretty good backs,” Johnson said. “They run pretty well. We just need some more to develop as the season goes on for us.”
Russell and senior Quinton Danely (6-0, 175) are the wideouts.
Junior Deagan Kitchel (6-2, 175) has made the move to tight end. Other tight ends in the mix include senior Jon Moss (5-9, 180), junior Cody Doke (5-5, 135) and sophomore Loran Taylor (6-1, 190).
“We lost a good tight end in Grayson [Long] and another one in Amari [Gittings] so we have to replace those guys,” Johnson said. “Deagan Kitchel who’s normally played fullback for us and can really kind of play everywhere but he’s going to tight end. It’s important that we have a tight end in this offense to be able to run the ball and he provides us that physical ability and he’s long and we’re hoping that he can be a Grayson. He’s starting to block like Grayson did so we’re hoping he can catch like Grayson did by the end of the season. Then Loren Taylor who’s out for the first time, he’s a big body and he’s come on really strong and he’s real physical. We have Jon Moss who’s a senior, he’s back out, he’s at tight end. Cody Doke is playing tight end as well.”
Johnson said his team has good team speed overall but it will be important for the guys up front to create some holes for them to run through.
“The O-line is where we have our biggest question marks and where we’re probably the most inexperienced,” he said.
Two starters look to be senior Roman McGrew (5-10, 255) at left tackle and junior Kyle Rozzi (5-10, 190) at center.
The other spots are up for grabs. At left guard freshman Christian Humana (5-10, 230) and junior Sulley Lemons (6-0, 180) are in the mix. At right guard it’s juniors Chris Martinez (5-10, 205), Steven Torres (5-10, 185) and Taje Simmons (5-8, 175) battling for a spot. At right tackle it’s sophomores Michael Berry (6-1, 235) and Broc Wilson (5-9, 205). Torres and junior Jahaziel Lopez (5-9, 190) can rotate in at guard and tackle.
The Berries will have a lot of new starters on defense as well.
“Defensively really we were pretty good with Grayson at linebacker,” Johnson said. “That’s a big question mark for us. We did as the summer progressed play better defense from the first scrimmage in June until the last one here against Maconaquah, Pioneer and Sheridan. It gave us some real hope. I thought we played a lot better defensively and a lot more physical.”
Barron returns as a starter at defensive end. Rozzi and Taylor are also defensive ends. McGrew and Berry are the nose guards.
Del Valle and Smith are the inside linebackers. Kitchel, Moss and Doke are the outside linebackers.
Safeties are Strong and Walker, with Russell, Danely and Herr at cornerback. Morock can also rotate in the defensive backfield.
The Berries have a new defensive coordinator this year, Scott Rouch, who is a longtime assistant coach at Lewis Cass who most recently was the head coach at North Newton. He moved back to the area to be closer to home.
Another coaching hiring of note is Craig Barr was hired as an assistant. His career includes winning state titles as head coach at Indianapolis Chatard in 1997 and 1998 and leading Noblesville to a semistate in 2000. He’s also been a head coach at his alma mater Winamac and most recently was an assistant at Lewis Cass.
“Logansport has become the mecca for old high school football coaches so we like it,” Johnson said. “We lost coach [Jamie] Sailors, an old head football coach and we lost coach [Dan] Robinson an old head football coach and we’ve got two more in coach Craig Barr and Scott Rouch. We were real fortunate that we were able to replace those two with two quality coaches.
“Craig’s helping us offensively and special teams and quarterbacks.”
This will be the last year the Berries compete in the North Central Conference before they make the move to the Hoosier Conference.
Logan hosts Peru Friday to open the season. The Berries lead the all-time series 62-52-5 in one of the state’s longest continuous rivalries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.