Bryson Herr reclined back on the trainer’s table, receiving treatment on his sprained ankle moments after McCutcheon beat Logansport 42-10 Friday in a North Central Conference game at Logansport Memorial Hospital Stadium.
Herr looked every part of being a sophomore, but the 5-foot-10, 155-pound quarterback didn’t let a turned ankle keep him from mixing up with the Mavericks. Herr and the Berries (1-4, 0-2 NCC) gave it their all, but they were outmanned by the Mavericks (2-3, 2-1).
Herr injured his ankle when he ran toward the left side on a fake punt attempt on a fourth-and-four at the Logan 36-yard line midway through the second quarter. The opening closed quickly, and Herr was tackled at the line of scrimmage.
“It was there, and he just came right through and got me and tackled me,” Herr said. “He landed on (the ankle), and he twisted it at the same time.”
The loss of downs proved costly as McCutcheon scored two plays later on an Owen Smith pass of 30 yards to Broderick Arnold. It gave the Mavericks a 14-0 lead with 5:59 left in the second quarter.
Herr limped back onto the field on the next Logan possession and kept battling through the pain.
“I was refusing to come out,” he said. “I’m not like that.”
Late in the second quarter Herr engineered a two-minute drill against the McCutcheon defense. The big play was a 55-yard screen pass to junior Chrisanthony Del Valle that got the Berries to the McCutcheon 10-yard line. Dylan Hamm booted a 27-yard field goal with one second left in the half, and Logansport trailed 14-3 at halftime.
Logan coach Mike Johnson knew McCutcheon would be a handful as the Mavericks played a demanding schedule, including Guerin Catholic, West Lafayette and Harrison.
“Those three losses are against very, very good competition, so we knew that physically that we didn’t have a lot of margin for error,” he said.
McCutcheon roared into the second half, scoring on its first drive of the third quarter after Arnold took the second-half opening kick off to the Logan 25-yard line. Keegun Rice capped the short drive with a 2-yard TD run to put the Mavs up 21-3. McCutcheon added another score in the third after Logan turned it over on downs at its own 37. Smith hooked up with Parker Sorrells from 8 yards out and a 28-3 lead with 5:27 left in the third.
“Our lineman are just young,” said Del Valle, who finished with 71 yards rushing on 13 carries. “They’re learning, they get better every week. It just a type of thing I think they have grit, toughness, and I just hope we keep on improving until playoff time. I think we are doing that. If you watched us in week one, we weren’t as physical as we are now and we’re progressing every week.”
The Berries showed some spark as Herr found a wide-open Cayden Walker at midfield for an electric 74-yard touchdown pass. The score got Logan within 28-10 with :33 left in the third quarter.
Logansport needed a stop on the next defensive series to mount a comeback, but Smith converted on a third-and-20 with a pass to Aiden Riser for 40 yards and the backbreaker. Arnold caught a 29-yard pass from Smith to put the Mavs up 35-10 with 10:20 left in the game.
Smith completed 17-of-26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Rice finished with 56 yards rushing, and Riser caught 4 balls for 71 yards.
“We had to get a stop there somewhere and get the ball back,” Johnson said. “Our young quarterback was hobbled, so it didn’t allow us probably to get the comeback that we needed in the passing game. He was able to complete a big pass to Cayden Walker there.”
Herr completed 5-of-9 passes for 142 yards and the TD. Del Valle added 57 yards receiving, and freshman Elliot Baldini finished with 28 yard rushing on seven attempts.
“There’s always things to work on, but you have to be appreciative of what happened and what went well,” Herr said.
Del Valle said they won’t quit.
“Jahaziel (Lopez), Kyle (Rozzi), Chris Martinez, Michael Berry – all those guys are just busting their ass every single day,” he said. “Excuse my language but they’re just working hard.”
Johnson said the game is simple, and the teams that can block and tackle will find success. He’s glad Del Valle is back in the lineup as he will be a weapon for the Berries moving forward.
“We did some good things,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t do enough good things. … We’ve got to be able to tackle better. That’s obvious. We just don’t tackle very well, and a lot of that is because of youth and inexperience and lack of strength. It’s something we’ve worked here in practice, and we’re going to continue to work. We have got to be able to tackle better in the secondary in order for us to be successful on defense.”
Logan is back at it on Friday when Marion pays a visit for a winnable NCC game. Herr will be ready.
“I’m going. I’ll be good,” he said.
