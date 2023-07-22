Caston’s run to the State Finals was exhilarating for Comet fans.
The Lady Comets made history by making their run. Kinzie Mollenkopf’s hitting and pitching helped propel the Comets to unprecedented heights.
She batted third for their high-scoring offense and at the same time pitched them to the state title game.
Mollenkopf is the Pharos-Tribune’s 2023 Loganland Softball Player of the Year.
She hit .545 with nine home runs, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 33 runs scored. She struck out just three times the entire season and finished with an OPS of 1.514.
The senior right-hander went 16-3 with a 2.93 ERA in the circle. She struck out 184 and walked 20 in 114 innings pitched.
Her efforts led her to a spot on the North All-Star team. She is the first female athlete from Caston to make an Indiana All-Star team.
The Comets went 22-5 and won the first sectional, regional and semi-state championships in program history. Their bid for a first state championship fell short in a 6-0 loss to defending champion Tecumseh at Purdue University.
But overall it was a season for the record books for Caston.
“I’m just so grateful that we got the chance to play together. It being my last season it was a very good season to go out with,” Mollenkopf said. “Coach Burks has been a great example for our whole team in general. He’s been there for every single girl and he just treats us like his own. So that was a turning point kind of is him being full in, all the girls being full in. The first couple games we had a little bit of struggles and we worked through them and it was amazing to see the growth on every single player on our team.”
Mollenkopf played travel ball this summer with the Indiana Shock and will head to Huntington University soon to prepare for the fall softball season with the Foresters.
“It’s really exciting. I’ve been doing some workouts with Mackenzie Walker, she went to Pioneer. It’s been great working out with her and just getting her advice on what I can tweak and stuff,” Mollenkopf said. “I’m really excited to step into a new environment and be able to play.”
Mollenkopf is looking to pitch and hit and play infield at Huntington, which plays in one of the best small-school conferences in the nation in the Crossroads League.
“She’s a competitor,” Caston coach Jon Burks said. “She took the ball all year long with the leadership she has and wanted the ball and we gave it to her. Not only with her pitching through the tournament but her offensive stats as well proved to be the winning mix to get us to the state. I wish her all the luck at Huntington. You just couldn’t ask for a better young lady right there.”
Mollenkopf’s father, Blake Mollenkopf, the Caston baseball coach, played baseball for four years at Huntington where he was a catcher. Kinzie took a visit to the school last fall and said it felt like home and she signed with the NAIA program last fall. Kinzie was Caston’s first recipient of the Mental Attitude Award at the State Finals.
The Caston softball team will return eight of 10 starters next season but will have to replace Mollenkopf and center fielder Bailey Harness to graduation. Addison Zimpleman, who recorded the save in the semi-state championship game, will be the No. 1 pitcher next year.
“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that they will not be able to step on that field and compete,” Mollenkopf said. “I have faith in Addison because we’re really close and we work together a lot and she’s going to be able to grab the handle and run with it. She’s going to do really well next year.”
The Comets fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a state championship. But it was still the most successful season in school history.
“We were obviously a little disappointed that we couldn’t pull off the win but it was honestly a win in our minds because we had taken off and shown the potential that we really had in us,” Mollenkopf said. “We had our whole community behind us and it was just amazing.”
It was a sea of Red, White and Blue in the Caston cheering section which also spilled well into the Tecumseh cheering section at Purdue.
“Honestly walking into the stadium it was just amazing seeing everyone stand up. That’s probably the best memory of my high school season,” Mollenkopf said.
The following is the rest of the All-Loganland first team softball team in alphabetical order:
Kylie Attinger, Pioneer
Attinger hit .560 with a home run, triple, two doubles, 20 RBIs and 34 runs scored for the Panthers. The junior outfielder had an OPS of 1.244.
The Panthers went 16-15 and had a sectional win over Winamac before falling to Lewis Cass in the final.
“Kylie Attinger, her bat is just so strong,” Pioneer coach Gabby Thomas said. “She can basically put that ball wherever she needs to and get on base. She’s good with two strikes. Defensively not a whole lot dropped out in her area. Once again I look forward to her senior season and see her growth.”
Ava Beasy, Pioneer
The freshman first baseman hit .446 with two home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
“Ava Beasy came a long way this year as a freshman,” Thomas said. “She played a new position at first base and did a really good job of that. She started to really come alive with her bat just putting the ball in play and helping her team any way that she could.”
Belle Blickenstaff, Pioneer
The senior shortstop hit .495 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, 46 RBIs and 35 runs scored. She had an OPS of 1.476. She also helped the Panthers on the mound during the stretch run.
“Once again pitching-wise we got down our two starters so she came in and pitched a little, did what she needed to do,” Thomas said. “Defensively I’m not sure she would rather be at shortstop but she did what she needed to do for the team. She made some good plays defensively and then her bat was solid this year.”
Kinzie Byrd, Logansport
The senior right-hander generally got the ball in the Berries’ biggest games against their best opponents and posted a 3.89 ERA. She struck out 107 and walked 34 in 95 innings pitched.
She also had a good year at the plate, hitting .348 with two home runs, five doubles, 18 RBIs and 12 runs scored. She had a .465 on-base percentage.
The Berries went 18-8-2 and had a 3-2 loss to Harrison in sectional play.
“Kinzie just fought through the whole season,” Logan coach Cory Cripe said. “She just competes all the way through. She likes the big game, she wants the ball at that time and she just gives it her all. I’m so proud of her.”
Addie Cripe, Pioneer
Cripe, a junior center fielder, hit .400 with six doubles, 22 RBIs and 34 runs scored. She had a .466 on-base percentage.
“This past year she did whatever was asked of the team,” Thomas said. “We went down two pitchers so she took the initiative if she was called to pitch she pitched, if called to play center field she played center field. She played some infield. Her more comfort level was in the outfield. She just started to really come alive. I’m looking forward to her senior season coming up next year.”
Kellyn Cripe, Logansport
The sophomore second baseman hit .415 with four triples, three doubles, 18 RBIs and 33 runs scored. She struck out just five times on the year.
“Offensively she was a spark plug at the top of the lineup,” coach Cripe said. “She led off part of the year and then we had Aracyn [Good] who was able to take that leadoff spot and put her in more of an RBI situation ahead of Pailei [Cripe] and Kendra [Sutton] there. When Aracyn wasn’t getting on Kellyn was and when Aracyn was getting on it seemed like Kellyn was knocking her around the bases. It was very critical for her and this team to have the success that they had for her in that No. 2 spot to drive the offense. And she played a very solid second base for us. Overall it was a really good season for her and we’re looking for good things from her.”
Pailei Cripe, Logansport
The senior hit .476 with a home run, 11 doubles, 31 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She had an OPS of 1.178 OPS. She fielded at a .966 clip and made just three errors on the season at shortstop.
She made the North All-Star team and is just the seventh Indiana All-Star softball player from Logansport and first since Molly Long in 2008.
“She had a really good season offensively and defensively,” coach Cripe said. “She led our team in both defensive percentage and offensively she led the team in most stats. Great season, great effort, great leadership. She worked hard for all of her accomplishments. She’s just a great kid.”
Amma Fitzhugh, Cass
Fitzhugh became the Kings’ ace as a freshman and went 6-10 with a 2.89 ERA. She struck out 108 and walked 22 in 113 innings pitched.
The Kings (7-21) entered the tournament on a nine-game losing streak but beat North Judson and Pioneer with Fitzhugh in the circle to win their first sectional title since 2016 and 17th all-time. They lost to Delphi 1-0 in a regional championship game.
“Amma is 100% softball,” Cass coach Rusty Logan said. “She doesn’t play any other sport. She just loves to play softball. When our pitching coach met her at the start of the year he asked her what other position she played and she hesitated a little bit and answered ‘I’m a pitcher.’ That really excited him because he finally got a girl that was 100% pitcher and that’s what she is. She’s going to go out there every day and work at making herself better at pitching and wanting to have the ball in every game and every situation, she wants to be out there leading the team from the pitcher’s mound.”
Emma Goodman, Winamac
The senior catcher hit .500 with eight home runs, 16 doubles and 55 RBIs for the Warriors. She had an OPS of 1.419.
She made the North All-Star team and is the third Indiana All-Star from Winamac, joining Ella Gearhart (2022) and Mandi Hettinger (2018). She will play college softball at Marian University’s Ancilla College, a JUCO in Plymouth.
The Warriors went 18-10 and had a sectional win over Rochester.
“Emma had a great year for us,” Winamac coach Jenny Belcher said. “She hit .500, but even more impressive was her RBI total of 55. Her job was to drive in runs and when she had that opportunity she came through for us a lot. She was a big part of our run production. She works hard and loves to play, and she’ll continue her playing career at Marian University at Ancilla.”
Annie Harsh, Caston
The junior first baseman hit .432 with three home runs, 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored. She had a .533 on-base percentage and 1.236 OPS.
“She’s my sacrificial player. She does a lot that is not really seen,” Burks said. “She gets the lower end of the stick sometimes but she is such a big asset in that lineup because she can do so much. She can hit, she is a great bunter and at first base there’s not too many other first basemen that can do it. She’s not fleet footed maybe like some other ones but she does manage to get to the ball and get the job done.”
Macee Hinderlider, Caston
The junior third baseman hit .513 with four home runs, five triples, three doubles, 25 RBIs and 34 runs scored. She had a 1.381 OPS.
“Macee was our basically No. 9 leadoff batter,” Burks said. “The biggest props I give to her is her hard work over the year prior to this year led her to raise her batting average by .250 points and that’s just incredible. That just shows the work ethic in that young lady. Her defense shored up that third base side for sure. All our defense was good. She was our bulldog over there. She’s not very emotional at all, only to herself, but she’s got that competitive drive in her.”
McKenzie Hinz, Winamac
The senior was the Warriors’ No. 1 pitcher and also played shortstop, first base and outfield.
She hit .345 with a home run, two triples, three doubles, 27 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She went 10-8 on the mound with a 3.70 ERA pitching all the HNAC games and against the toughest opponents on the schedule.
“After sitting out her junior year I was so happy that Mack came back for her senior season,” Belcher said. “There’s no way we would have had the same success without her on the field. She was going to be in the circle for all of our big games and conference games. She pitched 123 innings with 128 strikeouts and just 27 walks. I thought Mack pitched really well in sectionals. She only got one win, but I thought she pitched well enough to get two.”
Ava Hubner, Cass
Hubner had a big freshman season for the Kings, hitting .386 with a home run, nine doubles, eight RBIs and 21 runs scored. She had a .457 on-base percentage and fielded at a .955 clip with just six errors on the season.
“She’s a freshman with a lot of talent and she plays softball year around,” coach Logan said. “She’s constantly working, constantly getting better. She started off catching this year for us and batting top four in the lineup consistently. She was another spark plug type batter for us. If we needed something it was between her and Elly [Logan] to get us going. She started most of our season as catcher and was an excellent catcher. We eventually moved her out to shortstop and she played very well at shortstop. She had great range, great bat, definitely the player our future is going to be built around.”
Elly Logan, Cass
The senior center fielder hit .453 with home run, two triples, five doubles, 21 RBIs and 14 runs scored. She had a 1.059 OPS. She was the Kings’ No. 2 pitcher.
“She had played three years of varsity softball so she was definitely one we looked at as our team leader,” coach Logan said. “She’s not a vocal leader but she leads by example. Everything we did she gave it her all and the other girls would follow her doing that. When we were struggling batting we would move her anywhere from first to fourth in the lineup because we knew she would be the catalyst to get things going for us. As far as fielding goes she’s been a three-year starter at center field. Not much got past her. She did an excellent job of tracking a lot of balls down that most girls weren’t going to catch even if she is not the fastest girl but she just knew how to play the position.”
Kylee Logan, Caston
The freshman catcher hit .354 with four home runs, 11 doubles, 26 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
“Kylee Logan is a wonderful young lady. Being a freshman and coming in and doing the catching and doing such an outstanding job, I think she was in the .90s as far as her fielding percentage,” Burks said. “She really stepped up. We were really questioning whether or not she could handle that and right after that first game I looked at Greg [Zimpleman] and said ‘I think she’s got this OK.’ He’s like, ‘yeah, I think she’s got it.’ She’s a great young lady. She’s going to be the future of Caston, that’s for sure.”
Isabel Scales, Caston
The junior shortstop hit .538 with 15 home runs, one triple, 11 doubles, 49 RBIs and 42 runs scored. She had a .604 on-base percentage and 1.780 OPS.
“Isabel, same thing, a great competitor, a wonderful softball player,” Burks said. “I know she’s all into her basketball but Isabel, you can put her anywhere on the field and she’ll do well. She’s another great person, great attitude and all of them are great students.”
Maggie Smith, Winamac
The junior leadoff hitter batted .500 with 34 runs scored. She was the Warriors’ starting shortstop and No. 2 pitcher.
“Maggie had an excellent season for us,” Belcher said. “She batted .500 and led our team with a .568 on-base percentage. She started our offense, and when she got on base chances were good that she was going to score. She is so versatile defensively but we used her mainly at shortstop this season, and she became a great one. She only had three errors all season. Her consistency is extraordinary. We count on her heavily both offensively and defensively.”
Kendra Sutton, Logansport
The senior third baseman hit .362 with a home run, four doubles, 17 RBIs and 18 runs scored. She struck out just six times on the season and fielded at a .913 clip.
“Kendra hit .500 in the conference,” coach Cripe said. “She was probably our best offensive player during conference time and she’s the defensive player that makes our defense run. We’ve got to have a third baseman who’s able to cover all those coverages, bunt coverages, cover the cutoffs from the outfield. Without her playing third base we have to run a different coverage or we may not be nearly as successful. Her being able to scoop up stuff at third base allows Pailei to play farther up the middle and makes our whole left side of the infield a lock-down defense. They just lock down that side of the infield those two.”
Addison Zimpleman, Caston
Zimpleman had a big junior season hitting .500 with 10 home runs, two triples, 13 doubles, 30 RBIs and 50 runs scored. She had a .568 on-base percentage and 1.590 OPS.
She was the Comets’ No. 2 pitcher and went 6-2 with a 2.98 ERA. She struck out 84 and walked 13 in 51 innings pitched.
“Addison is another one who’s been a leader,” Burks said. “Between her and Isabel, they’ve both been leaders since they came to the team. Addison, her offense and defense, the numbers don’t lie. She’s a competitor, showed a lot of grit when it came to it and another good girl all the way around.”
