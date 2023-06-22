The IHSAA Executive Committee has made changes to the way schools are classified in four-class sports Thursday and under the new rules which begin the 2024-25 school year Logansport will be right on the Class 3A/4A borderline while Pioneer would move to Class A.
But it won’t be known for sure until next winter when certified enrollment figures are reported to the Indiana Department of Education from the upcoming school year.
During its final meeting of the 2022-23 school year Thursday, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved a rule that changes the way schools are classified in four-class sports.
The Executive Committee voted to amend the original rule proposal from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) that would have changed how schools were classified in four-class sports by using fixed enrollment figures. Instead, by a 13-4-1 count, the Committee opted to maintain a percentage-based system and adjusted it to a 20-25-25-30 ratio.
Beginning with the next reclassification cycle, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools, Class 3A will be the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25% and Class A the smallest 30% of schools. Since 1997-98, the rule has required equally distributing schools (25%) among the four classes.
“The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the IIAAA which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the Association,” said IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig in a press release. “This change also addresses a desire for schools to be in the same class in baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball but it also give us an opportunity to adjust those percentages in the future if necessary.”
The next two-year reclassification cycle begins with the 2024-25 school year with the certified enrollment figures reported to the Indiana Department of Education from the upcoming school year being used. Those will be released next winter. Additionally, classifying the four-class sports will be based on the entire membership total and not only those schools participating in a given sport effectively keeping sectional alignments similar across each sport.
The original proposal had been submitted by Neidig on behalf of the IIAAA but had been tabled by the Board of Directors for further study at its May 1 meeting and was brought back for action at Thursday’s meeting.
Logansport athletic director Brian Strong was in attendance as a member of the Board of Directors. He said if current enrollment numbers are used for the numbers he was given at the meeting, Logansport would be the smallest Class 4A school with an enrollment of 1,252 students. Gary West Side would be the largest Class 3A school with an enrollment of 1,230. Of note, Gary West Side had an enrollment of 1,043 the previous enrollment cycle of 2019-21.
“The number that was shown to me at our meeting today had Logansport being the last 4A school. I think it’s important for people to understand that that’s using last year’s ADM numbers and of course things change, school sizes fluctuate,” Strong said. “You don’t really know and that could change. I will say if these numbers hold and that’s where they’re going to be, Logansport is always probably going to be one of the smallest 4As or one of the largest 3A schools.
“Our enrollment pretty much holds pretty steady. It fluctuates 20, 30 kids. So if these are the numbers that we’ve got to work with for a number of years here, I think that we could at any time be 4A, we could then be 3A.”
Strong said the 20% number just happens to put Logansport right on the 3A/4A borderline. The previous number being talked about was less than 1,400 students which would have solidly put Logansport in Class 3A.
“As I’ve said before, I can’t go down there with my Logansport hat on. If I did I would ask for 19%,” Strong said. “That’s just not fair to the people that I represent. Obviously I work at Logansport but I represent every school in the north. So I’ve got to try to represent the best I can.”
Strong said overall the IHSAA took a step in the right direction in terms of the fairness of its four-class tournaments Thursday.
“Is it perfect? I don’t know that there’s any tournament that’s perfect,” he said. “But I think it’s a step in the right direction and it addressed some of the concerns that there are. Are there other ways to make it better? Sure, but I think that’s always in the eye of the beholder. A school that wins sectionals year after year and advances through the tournament probably thinks it’s a pretty good tournament. Somebody that hasn’t won in a number of years probably don’t like it.
“There wasn’t a lot of angst towards this proposal until you started putting numbers to it, then when you started putting numbers to it schools started jumping around figuring out where they’d be and probably more importantly who else would be in their sectional. That’s when all the concern was raised.”
While Class 4A will have less schools overall, Class A will have more schools. Pioneer, with an enrollment of 313, would move to Class A with its current enrollment.
Tournament Success Factor
Two proposals affecting the Tournament Success Factor (Rule 2-5) that had been tabled in May were also brought back for action.
A proposal from Board member and Barr-Reeve Principal Jeff Doyle was approved after being amended. New language requires that a school’s performance and points accumulated in a two-year span will be looked at annually beginning in 2024-25. Currently, points accumulated in a specific two-year window determine whether a team moves up or stays up one or more classes.
Going forward, data from the previous two years will be reviewed and considered annually before making a determination.
A proposal from Yorktown Principal Stacey Brewer that called for schools that were playing in a higher class to drop down a class if they accumulated three points or less and those scoring four or more points to remain in that higher class, failed to receive support.
