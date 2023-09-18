ROCHESTER — Lewis Cass and Rochester have played some classic football games over the years.
Friday night was not one of them.
The Kings came out completely flat and were never really in the game in a 44-6 loss to the Zebras at Barnhart Field.
The Kings (2-3, 2-2 Three Rivers Conference) were hoping to contend for the TRC title in their first year in the league. But thus far, at least in the first half of the season, they are behind the top teams like Rochester (4-1, 4-0) and Peru.
“It’s disappointing. I really thought we would be able to compete better with Rochester tonight,” Cass coach Clay Mannering said. “But we completely got outphysicaled on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and hat’s off to them, they’re a really good football team that was much more physical than us.”
The box score was as lopsided as the final score as the Zebras outgained the Kings 430-115 in total yardage including 345-80 on the ground.
The Kings would get the Zebras into some third-down and fourth-down situations but could never get a stop when they needed to to get their defense off the field.
“They run the same offense as we do so it’s pretty easy to figure out what’s going wrong,” Mannering said. “They were blocking us just like we were blocking them. The difference is they were able to get off blocks and make plays and we just weren’t. At some point we’ve got to have somebody step up and make a play and we never quite found that all night.”
The Zebras led 14-0 after one quarter and 38-6 at halftime. They scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to get a running clock started for the entire final period.
Rochester’s 1-2 punch of senior fullback Alex Deming and sophomore wingback Brant Beck was too much for Lewis Cass.
Deming rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and Beck ran for 115 yards and two TDs 15 attempts.
Rochester sophomore quarterback Carson Paulik was 2-of-6 passing for 85 yards with both completions going for touchdowns. Wesley Meadows had a 29-yard TD reception and Dylan Hook had a 56-yard TD catch.
Rochester coach Ron Shaffer was an assistant at Lewis Cass for years and was their offensive coordinator for the 2019 Hoosier Conference championship team. But he wasn’t going to take it easy on the Kings as he tried an onside kick in the second quarter when the Zebras held a 22-0 lead.
The Kings took advantage as they put together their only scoring drive of the night that ended with a 3-yard TD pass from LJ Hillis to Cooper Frey to make it a 22-6 game with 7:42 left in the first half. Frey had a 37-yard run during the drive.
But the Zebras responded with back-to-back drives that ended with a touchdown pass to take a 38-6 lead into the break.
Frey finished with 51 yards rushing on eight carries to lead the Kings. Hillis was 5-of-7 passing for 35 yards.
The Kings lost junior defensive end/fullback Braylen Mayhill for the season when he broke his fibula while trying to make a tackle on a 2-point conversion try with 5:53 left in the second quarter.
Rochester beat Cass for the first time since 1998. The Kings had won the previous five meetings, all in sectional games between 2004 and 2019. The Zebras now lead the all-time series 10-9.
Cass will try to bounce back when it hosts Whitko (1-4, 0-4) Friday night. Rochester travels to Peru (5-0, 4-0) for a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten teams in league play.
