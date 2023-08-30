ROYAL CENTER — Family matters when Logansport plays Pioneer in volleyball these days.
Pioneer coach Rod Nies’ stepdaughter, Cortney (Hanson) Long, is the Berries’ first-year coach. Nies’ daughter and Long’s sister, Keirsten Nies, is a junior setter for the Panthers.
Pioneer had the edge on the scoreboard Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated the Berries in three games, 25-7, 25-15, 25-17.
But the Berries (4-6) continued to show progress. They’ve already eclipsed last year’s win total of three and we’re not even through August yet.
“I’ve seen huge improvement from when we played them at Cass County to where we are now, huge improvement,” Rod Nies said. “And I think their record shows it. They’re 4-6 now, that’s huge.”
The Class 2A No. 8 Panthers have a surprising record themselves at 8-6 but that is not much of a concern yet to Nies considering their losses are to state-ranked teams or much larger schools. Their schedule is designed to have them prepared for top teams at the end of the season.
The Panthers were good against the Berries Tuesday. Mackenzie-Ruth Rogers had 11 assists, 11 digs and five kills. Liz Rance collected 16 digs, three kills and two aces. Keirsten Nies had eight assists, five kills and four digs. Addie Cripe contributed 13 digs. Blair Grigsby had nine digs, four assists, two kills and two aces. Brooklyn Borges posted eight kills and five digs. Kylie Attinger chipped in three kills.
Keirsten Nies said it was fun to go up against her older sister’s Logansport team. She added she’s played with several of the Logansport players in club ball as well.
“I’ve played with those girls a long time and obviously wish the best of luck to them. I think my sister is going to do a great job at Logansport. She’s done a great job already. I hope that they’re very successful this season,” she said. “I know Cortney was super pumped to take the job and she’s talked all good about those girls. She loves it.”
Long was a standout setter herself for the Panthers. A 2012 PHS grad, she was a two-time all-state selection. She went on to play collegiately at IUK, where she helped lead the Cougars to the NAIA National Tournament in 2015.
“As far as a setter, she had great hands, great delivery,” Rod Nies said. “I believe it was her junior year, her and Kattie Lee, I think they were No. 2 and No. 3 in the state in aces. They had a pretty nasty jump serve, a jump top. She was a great player in her day, I think she’s going to be a great coach.”
After a slow start Tuesday, the Berries played a more competitive match. They were within 17-19 in the third set after back-to-back aces by Teagan Wolf. But the Panthers ended the set with a 6-0 run to end the match.
“We knew they were going to be scrappy, and they were, and they hung with us,” Rod Nies said. “They’ve got a nice team.
“I’m very pleased. I thought both teams competed. We just had a little more firepower.”
Not only is Long the head coach at Logansport, but former Pioneer assistants Gabby Dunlap and Bob Baber are now at Logansport as well.
“Like I’ve said before, it’s nice to look down and see the coaching staff that used to be here is there,” Rod Nies said. “It’s just nice to see the Logan schools have faith in our program and they’re going to hire our coaches. That makes me feel good, like we did our job.”
Keirsten Nies said that it’s neat that her father is helping other schools improve their volleyball programs.
“It’s one of my dad’s dreams too that with Logan he loves that the coaches that mentored under him, of course Haleigh Toumine was like that too and Heather Kasten at Winamac, they all mentored under him and it’s just really nice to see my dad’s branches spread to other schools,” she said.
She added she expects the Panthers to continue to improve throughout the season as well.
“I think physically we’re all there and once we start clicking mentally — and I think we’ll do that for the tournament, once the tournament comes we’ll come together. We’ve played together since we were in like first grade, second grade.”
Overall, Long was looking for a more competitive effort from her team against the Panthers Tuesday.
“Pioneer’s just a good team. They’re always going to be good,” she said. “I think my girls came in defeated already and very intimidated. That’s a little frustrating as a coach. I don’t think they see their talent quite yet. Some games they’ll just really show out and let everybody see their talent and then you have games like today, they talked the last few practices about Pioneer being such a rival but yet we come out here and we just act like we don’t know how to play the game. We just make stupid mistakes and then we get down and we can’t seem to find a way to come back out of those sometimes when we play teams like that. Again, Pioneer’s just a good team.
“I’m still very pleased and proud of the girls. I just wish that they knew in their minds and their heads how much talent they truly do have and they wouldn’t get so defeated when we play good teams like this. But overall they are still making progress and I am very happy with that. We’re just going to continue to get better. These games I would say don’t necessarily matter right now, it’s when the tournament matters, so if we can keep progressing more by tournament time I’ll be even more happy.”
The Berries already have wins over Lewis Cass, North Miami, Maconaquah and Fort Wayne Wayne this year. They’ve had several players step up such as sophomore setter Adrienne Scott making the game-winning play against Maconaquah.
“Adrienne, I don’t even know if she played varsity last year, I can’t remember, but we’re running her as a 5-1 right now, I’m on her butt constantly but I know she’s a damn good setter so I’m going to be constantly be on her butt,” said Long, adding the Berries have several talented players.
“Ashlyn Brumett is another one, wow, Maddy Anderson, she’s another one, Corryn Overway, Laney Huff, we have some standout players on our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.