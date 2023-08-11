Lewis Cass golfers top Kokomo
KOKOMO — The Lewis Cass girls golf team defeated Kokomo 225-253 Thursday at Kokomo Country Club.
Kendall Hlebasko shot a 53 to earn medalist honors for the Kings (2-2). She was followed by Alisha Toops (55), Lindsay Landis (58), Maddy Willis (59) and Zabrena Cunningham (64).
Spieth grabs lead at sloppy St. Jude
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants, even without having to roll them up to his calves on a rain-soaked course. He opened with a 7-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January. He missed the cut the next day in Honolulu. That won’t be possible at the TPC Southwind — the 70-player field has no cut.
The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy one. Storms dumped 2 inches of rain in the early morning that caused a delay of just over two hours and players sent off on both sides. The greens were soft but fast. The TPC Southwind was soggy and muddy.
It was not the best day to be wearing white pants.
Tom Kim, who knows a little about mud, probably should have known better. He decided to roll up his pants to make them look like capris. He was briefly tied with Spieth until a late bogey sent him to a 64.
Collin Morikawa had six birdies for a 65 to join Emiliano Grillo two shots behind. That’s $6,000 for relief efforts from the Hawaii wildfires — he has pledged $1,000 per birdie during the playoffs. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and once had a restaurant on Front Street, which closed many years ago.
Lorenzen throws a no-hitter for Phils
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen walked to the mound to start the ninth inning — of just his second start with the Phillies, his first in Philadelphia — engrossed in the passion of fans roaring for him to complete a no-hitter, and considered the scene the coolest moment of his baseball career.
“Just walking out of the dugout, hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills,” Lorenzen said. “It gave that boost of energy that I needed, for sure.”
Boy, did it get wild in Philly just three outs later.
Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history, a dazzling performance that led Philadelphia to a 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. He became the fifth pitcher in major league history, and only the second since 1900, to throw a no-hitter in his home debut with a new team.
“Unbelievable, bro,” manager Rob Thomson said during a clubhouse toast. “Welcome to Philadelphia, buddy.”
The Phillies cheered for one of their newest teammates, who has settled in to near-perfection since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and other Phillies clapped, laughed and yelled “great trade” as team president Dave Dombrowski walked through the clubhouse shaking hands.
The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from the Tigers for a minor leaguer.
The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen induced a popup from Dominic Smith on his career-high 124th pitch to end his first career complete game in 2 hours, 9 minutes.
