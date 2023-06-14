Mollenkopf named HNAC softball MVP
Caston senior Kinzie Mollenkopf is the Hoosier North Athletic Conference MVP in softball this year.
Caston won the league title with a 7-0 record, followed by Knox (6-1), Pioneer (5-2), Winamac (4-3), North Judson (3-4), Triton (2-5), Culver (1-6) and LaVille (0-7).
Joining Mollenkopf on the All-HNAC first team from Caston are Addison Zimpleman, Isabel Scales, Macee Hinderlider, Kylee Logan and Annie Harsh. Earning a spot on the honorable mention team was Bailey Harness.
Pioneer’s Adeline Cripe, Ava Beasy and Kylie Attinger were named to the All-HNAC first team. Emma Sells and Crystabelle Blickenstaff were named to the honorable mention team.
Winamac’s Emma Goodman, McKenzie Hinz and Maggie Smith were named to the first team. Makayla Werner was named honorable mention.
Post 6 baseball team competes at Harrison
WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo Post 6 competed at Harrison High School on Saturday.
Post Six lost to South Haven Post 502 8-7 in the first game. Logansport’s Dylan Pearson took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk, striking out five in four innings. Pearson and Cooper Smith each had an RBI sac fly.
Post 6 defeated Lafayette Post 11 9-6 in the second game. Smith had a double and two RBIs and Pearson had a double and run scored.
Post 6 beat Crawfordsville Post 72 4-2 Thursday. Pearson had a double and RBI.
Logan Soccer Club registering
Logansport Soccer Club has opened registration for its Fall 2023 season. There will be recreational leagues available for players born in 2009 through 2019. All registration is done online at www.logansoccer.com.
Rec league registration costs $55 for the first player and $40 for additional players from the same immediate family. Registration ends July 31.
Questions should be directed to Mauro Picardo at (574) 702-5531. Additional updates and information can be found on the club website or Facebook page.
Bills WR Diggs absent at camp
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen declined to push the panic button while explaining how unresolved issues stemming from last season led receiver Stefon Diggs to show his displeasure by skipping the team’s start of mandatory practices on Tuesday.
Without going into full detail into what exactly is eating at Diggs, Allen listed getting the team’s top receiving threat more involved in the offense and having more game-planning input as among the player’s concerns.
The quarterback then placed the onus on himself to do better in what will be an ongoing attempt to get Diggs back in the fold — and the sooner the better for the Bills.
“This does not work what we’re doing here without him,” Allen said following practice.
“I’ve got his back no matter what and I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough,” he added, emphasizing his love for Diggs by using a profanity. “I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything.”
Allen said Diggs wants to remain in Buffalo, and was confident the dispute will be resolved.
The Associated Press“He’s a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he’s a Buffalo Bill. We’re going to work this out,” Allen said. “He doesn’t want this to be a distraction.”
