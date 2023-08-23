The Lewis Cass volleyball team defeated Delphi in four games Tuesday in Walton, 25-14, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21.
Maci Garland nearly had a triple-double with 11 kills, 11 digs and nine aces for the Kings (3-2). Abbey Hileman floored 10 kills and two blocks. Maryn Zeck dished out 14 assists. Emma Hildebrand led the defense with 24 digs.
“It was another great team win against a scrappy Delphi team,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We served so tough this game and had to battle for it in the end.”
Cass hosts Whitko for a TRC match Thursday.
PIONEER 3, LAVILLE 0
Pioneer recorded a 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 win at LaVille.
“We didn’t play very well the first two games. We put it all together in the third set and played really well,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “I was pleased with how the girls responded after the first two sets.”
Mackenzie-Ruth Rogers recorded her 1,000th career assist for the Panthers. She finished with 19 assists, nine kills, four aces and three digs in the win.
Brooklyn Borges had 11 kills, five aces and seven digs. Blair Grigsby had eight kills, five aces, five assists and eight digs. Liz Rance posted seven kills, three aces and five digs. Kylie Attinger floored five kills. Kiersten Nies had 15 assists, four kills and seven digs. Addie Cripe led the defense with 12 digs.
Pioneer (5-3, 1-0 HNAC) travels to Caston on Thursday.
“I hope my girls are ready to compete,” Nies said. “I know Caston will be ready for us. I’m looking forward to the match and seeing if my girls will respond.”
BOYS TENNIS
WABASH 4, CASS 1
Liam Ellington won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles for the Kings’ lone point in the Three Rivers Conference match at Wabash.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 10, EASTERN 0
Eli Falkenberg scored three goals and dished three assists and Owen Wise also scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Class A No. 11-ranked Cougars to a win in their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Greentown.
Isaiah Jones, Riley Duff, Cohen Kuns and Joan Pujadas Pallicer scored a goal apiece. Kuns, Aidan Duff and Ashton Hollinger had an assist apiece. Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
Carroll (3-1 overall) is the three-time defending HHC champion. The Cougars own a 23-match winning streak in league play.
GIRLS GOLF
MATCH POSTPONED
Logansport was set to host Northwestern and Twin Lakes on Thursday. Due to heat it has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.
