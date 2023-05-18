Logansport came up just short in a 3-2 loss to Twin Lakes in the first match of the girls tennis sectional at the LHS courts on Wednesday.
The Indians (8-6) are the defending sectional champs and advanced to play Delphi in a semifinal match. The Berries finish 5-13.
“I knew coming into it it was going to be a close one,” Logansport coach Adam Thompson said. “I figured it would be 2-3 or 3-2 either way.”
Logansport won the matches at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Lydia Goad defeated Jaylee Marmolijo 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Lexi Brown defeated Madelyn Finn 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
Twin Lakes won at No. 3 singles and swept the doubles matches. Ava Kaufmann defeated Katelyn Barber 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Emma Need and Hannah Hodgen defeated Chloe Crook and Rylee Zimmerman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Jessie Alexander and Ava Bouwkamp defeated Cassidy Cuppy and Katelyn Maxson 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Brown avenged her loss at No. 2 singles from the April 11 regular-season match that was also a Twin Lakes 3-2 win. But the Indians reversed the result at No. 2 doubles to again come away victorious.
“Lexi Brown at 2 singles had a really nice match,” Thompson said. “She was down 2-5 in the first set and ended up winning that first set 7-5 and then won the second set 6-3. I thought that that would be the match that would decide it. But 2 doubles went to a third set and ended up losing that third set. It was a really close one, 2-3, it came down to a third set.”
Goad’s win at No. 1 singles allows her to advance to next week’s IHSAA State Singles Tournament. She had the Berries’ top record this year at 11-8 playing against the opponent’s top singles players.
“Lydia’s still in the tournament here so it’ll be interesting to see who she ends up drawing next Tuesday,” Thompson said.
Need and Hodgen, two senior members of Twin Lakes’ semistate girls basketball team, improved to 20-1 on the season at No. 1 doubles. Their only loss this season was in three sets to Harrison on May 10.
Thompson said the Indians are also formidable in girls tennis.
“They’re really solid at 1 doubles in particular. They’re really solid at the 2 and 3 singles spots, so it should be a couple more good matches this week,” he said. “I think Cass probably has the edge there but it could be a close one.”
The Berries will graduate just two senior starters, Crook and Cuppy, so they could come back as one of the sectional favorites next year. They beat Lafayette Jeff twice this year and also had a win over McCutcheon.
“We took a lot of good steps, especially mentally, emotionally,” Thompson said. “These last few weeks I haven’t been able to question their attitude or their effort or their mindset. They’ve really been on top of those things, so that’s really good news and good progress. Now we just have to improve our doubles play I think is a key thing moving to next year. We’re just going to keep working.”
BASEBALL
LOGAN 8, MARION 2
Jeremiah Miller drew the first start on the mound of his varsity career and recorded a win at Marion.
Normally the Berries' starting catcher, he pitched the first three innings and allowed two unearned runs on one hit and five walks, striking out four. Jace Smith got the save by throwing four scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and no walks and struck out two.
The Berries (19-9) had 10 hits in the contest, led by Miller going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Cayden Walker had two hits and an RBI. Grayson Long, Rylan Campbell and Amari Gittings each had an RBI single. Deagan Kitchel had a hit and three stolen bases. Bodie Jones added a single.
Logan travels to Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
LOGAN 11, SB RILEY 1
Logansport improved to 17-7-1 with a six-inning win over visiting South Bend Riley (14-12).
The Lady Berries picked up two runs in the first when Natalee Packard hit a bases loaded single to right.
A six-run second inning scoring happened with two outs when Aracyn Good reached on an error. Consecutive singles by Kellyn Cripe, Pailei Cripe, Kendra Sutton and Kinzie Byrd pushed four runs across the plate. Packard followed that up with a two-RBI triple to right center field to make the score 8-1 Berries.
Kinzie Byrd picked up the win. The senior righty scattered four hits allowing one earned run, walking zero and striking out 11.
Offensively the Berries were solid. Good had one hit and two runs scored. Kellyn Cripe had one hit and scored three runs. Pailei Cripe went 1-for-1 with and RBI and three runs scored. Sutton went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Byrd had an RBI single. Packard had the big day at the plate going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Emilia Rozzi also collected a hit.
BOYS GOLF
LOGAN 183, WABASH 209
Brady Bair shot a 41 to lead the Berries to a win over the Apaches at Honeywell Golf Course.
He was followed by Logan Lange (46), Eli Baldwin (46), Kyle Rozzi (50) and Dylan Hamm (55).
JV golfers for the Berries were Bryce Howard (46), Cole Jones (56) and Enrique Quinones (60).
