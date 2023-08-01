Logan golfers place 7th at Harrison
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Logansport girls golf team opened the season at the Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing Golf Club on Monday.
The Berries shot a 437 to place seventh out of 10 teams.
Junior Sophia Kay is the Berries’ lone returning starter from last year’s NCC championship team. She led them Monday with a 92. She was followed by freshman Izzy Lundy (95), freshman Natalie Graham (121), sophomore Maeda Bradbury (136) and freshman Sam Baker (136).
Plymouth won with a 357, followed by Harrison (376), Heritage Christian (379), West Lafayette (390), NorthWood (396), Twin Lakes (426), Logan (437), McCutcheon (454), Rossville (454) and Lafayette Jeff (484).
Hall leads men’s city golf after 2 rounds
Rod Hall holds the lead at the Men’s City Tournament after two rounds at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
Hall fired rounds of 74 and 71 over the weekend for a two-round total of 5-over par 145. Brent Gillum trails by just one stroke at 146, followed by a top five of Keegen Key (147), Michael Miller (148) and Fred Hinkle (151).
Round 3 is Saturday and Round 4 is Sunday at Dykeman.
Cubs get help at 3B, secure Candelario
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their lineup on Monday, reacquiring Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals.
Candelario, one of the top bats on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games this season. He made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016.
The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Herz, an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Tennessee this season. Made, 20, hit .241 with three homers and 25 RBIs in 70 games for High-A South Bend.
It looked as if Chicago was going to be a seller at the trade deadline as late as July 17, when it lost 7-5 to Washington to drop to 43-50. But it responded with a 10-2 stretch to get back into the playoff race.
Northwestern to add Skip Holtz to staff
Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.
Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.
Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.
He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.
Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.
Holtz’s job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.
The Associated Press
