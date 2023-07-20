Update: This article has been updated from its original version.
KOKOMO — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team, which includes Logansport’s Dylan Pearson, Kaiden Lucero and Cooper Smith, is the host for the American Legion State Finals. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will be held at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
In Friday’s opening round, Lafayette Post 11 (22-5) faces Valparaiso Post 94 (15-12-1) at 10 a.m., Terre Haute Post 346 (16-11) plays South Bend Post 151 (9-5) at 12:30 p.m., South Haven Post 502 (15-11) plays Madison Post 9 (9-5) at 4 p.m., and Kokomo (13-15) takes on Rockport Post 254 (13-8) at 7:30 p.m.
If Kokomo wins its opener, it would face the Terre Haute-South Bend winner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If Kokomo loses its opener, it would face the TH-SB loser at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kokomo has not faced Rockport this season. The Sixers are 2-3 vs. Lafayette, 2-1 vs. South Haven and 0-1 vs. Valparaiso and also Terre Haute.
Pearson is batting .291 with nine doubles, two triples and 15 RBI. He leads the Sixers in extra-base hits and RBI. Lucero owns a 3-0 pitching record with a 1.64 ERA.
