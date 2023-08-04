LHS freshman Lundy places 7th at WL Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE — Logansport freshman Izzy Lundy placed seventh among all individuals with an 87 Thursday at the West Lafayette Invitational.
The event was held at Purdue’s Kampen-Cosel Golf Course, the 11th ranked Pete Dye course.
The Berries placed 10 out 15 teams with a 426.
Logansport junior Sophia Kay followed closely behind Lundy with a 91. Other golfers for the Berries included Natalie Graham with a 124, Kate Barber with a 124 and Maeda Bradbury with a 133.
Metchie ‘grateful’ after finishing treatment
HOUSTON (AP) — Following his leukemia diagnosis, Houston Texans receiver John Metchie and other patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center would sit in an observatory gazing out the windows while hooked up to IVs that delivered their treatment.
In the distance they could see NRG Stadium, where the Texans play. Though it was only about two miles away, Metchie sometimes wondered if he’d ever get back.
“I’m not going to sit here and say no,” he said Thursday in his first public comments since being diagnosed. “I feel like at the beginning stages, of course, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know what the future has in store for you. You of course, hope that you can come and play football, but I would say probably the beginning stages there might have been some doubt.”
But Metchie moved past those worries thanks to a strong faith and a great support system comprised of his mom and brothers and football family near and far that included the Texans and Alabama coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide teammates.
Metchie was cleared to join the Texans for training camp last week, almost exactly a year after receiving the diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia. He said the cancer was discovered when he got checked out after feeling like he had a cold and experiencing unusual headaches for a week or two.
A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, he missed his entire rookie year battling the disease. Metchie said he is “110%” now and actually feels better than he did in college.
The Texans hope that Metchie can contribute this season to improve an offense expected to feature second overall pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback. Metchie has already impressed early in camp by making some eye-popping plays.
Scherzer settles in, tops ChiSox in debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, striking out nine over six innings and getting some help from his new teammates as they beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.
Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer (10-4) threw 37 pitches. The White Sox then had three singles in the second, though Scherzer benefited from a double-play grounder and an inning-ending strikeout to prevent any more runs.
Scherzer, acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.
Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a 457-foot homer into the second deck of seats in left-center to tie the game at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row, his 17th of the season, a solo shot that put Texas ahead to stay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.