Lewis Cass senior Liberty Scott and freshman Aftin Griffin are heading to the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals following top-three finishes in the Goshen Regional on Tuesday.
Scott is going in two events, as she placed third in both the 100 hurdles (:15.64) and 300 hurdles (:46.65).
Scott will be joined at state by teammate Griffin. The speedy freshman took second in the 400 dash (:58.05).
Griffin rebroke her own school record in the 400. She also placed eighth in the 200 (:26.86).
Pioneer senior Paula Collado Fernandez placed fifth in the 400 (:59.87). Sophomore Keirsten Nies placed seventh in the high jump (5-1). Freshman Aspen Moolenaar placed eighth in the pole vault (9-6). The 4x400 relay team of Blair Grigsby, Chloe Chan, Collado Fernandez and Rachel Harding placed seventh in 4:10.95 and broke the school record.
Logansport junior Lanee Huff placed fourth in the high jump (5-1).
The state meet is June 3 at Indiana University.
SOFTBALL
PIONEER 12, WINAMAC 10
Winamac got past Rochester but couldn’t get past Pioneer at the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
The Panthers beat the Warriors 13-12 in the regular-season matchup one month earlier and won the rematch in the sectional despite having their top two pitchers being injured.
The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Winamac got to within 6-4 when Pioneer added a run in the sixth and five big runs in the seventh to take a 12-4 lead. The Warriors scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh before their rally fell short.
Ava Beasy went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Panthers (16-14). Belle Blickenstaff had a double, single and three RBIs. Kamryn Newby and Casey Webb each had three hits and an RBI. Kylie Attinger had two hits and an RBI. Olivia Fisher had a double and RBI. Emma Sells had a single and RBI. Hollie Zellers added a single.
Sells got the win, allowing four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Blickenstaff allowed two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Addie Cripe allowed four runs on four hits in two innings.
Emma Goodman had two doubles and two RBIs for the Warriors (18-10). McKenzie Hinz had a triple, single and an RBI. Corrin Combs had a double, single and RBI. Brody Goodman had two hits and two RBIs. Maggie Smith, Makayla Werner and Lauren Bruce each had a single and RBI. Isabelle Decker added a single and run scored.
Hinz allowed 12 runs (seven earned) and struck out two.
Pioneer plays Lewis Cass at 6 p.m. Thursday for the championship.
CASS 6, N. JUDSON 5, 9 INNINGS
Cass (6-20) got past North Judson (10-13) in extra innings to reach the championship game.
Elly Logan went 4-for-5 with a double and RBI for the Kings. Alisyia Zamora had a home run and single. Ava Hubner and Kaitlyn Benner each had two hits. Kelcee Fowler had a single and two RBIs. Kylie Logan had an RBI, and Hannah Zamora and Kami Silcox each added a run scored.
Freshman Amma Fitzhugh pitched all nine innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and one walk, striking out 16.
Cass faces Pioneer at 6 p.m. Thursday in the title game.
CARROLL 7, PRAIRIE 4, 9 INNINGS
Carroll (18-6) topped Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Clinton Prairie in extra innings in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional’s semifinal round.
Lauren Spesard and Emily Justice combined to drive in five runs for the Cougars. Spesard went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Justice was 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and two RBI. Olivia Stankard and Lily Jackson added two hits apiece.
Emma Payton pitched all nine innings for the Cougars. She allowed 11 hits and one earned run, struck out 17 and walked three.
BOYS GOLF
CASS 157, CASTON 206
Cass topped Caston with a season-best score at Logansport Golf Club.
Garrett Helvie led the Kings with a 1-over par 36. Lone senior Jensen Burrous shot a 38 on senior night. Other scores for the Kings were Rylan Stoller 40, Michael Myers 43 and Nolan Hines 45.
“We would like to thank Jensen for his leadership and experience that he has brought to the team this season,” Cass coach TJ Miley said. “We still have a lot of golf left this year but we wish Jensen the best as he moves on to the next stage of his life.”
AJ Dague was low man for the Comets shooting a 38. Colby Pugh followed with a 47, Luke Graham had a 57 and Chas Warpenburg rounded out the team shooting a 64.
TWIN LAKES 145, ROCHESTER 157, LOGAN 166, WINAMAC 206
Logansport seniors Brady Bair (40) and Bryce Howard (42) led the Berries on senior night at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
Other golfers on the night for the Berries were Logan Lange (42), Eli Baldwin (42), Dylan Hamm (46), Kyle Rozzi (55), Cole Jones (57) and Enrique Quinones (64).
