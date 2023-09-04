The Pioneer football team dropped its final HNAC matchup with LaVille Friday night in Lakeville.
The Class 2A No. 8 Lancers put together two solid halves of football in a 29-13 win over the Class A No. 11 Panthers.
The Panthers (2-1, 1-1 HNAC) trailed just 10-7 at halftime after they gave up a quick scoring drive at the end of the first half. The Lancers (3-0, 2-0) outscored them 13-0 in the third quarter to take a 23-7 lead into the fourth.
LaVille senior quarterback Lucas Plummer rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and was 12-for-19 passing for 162 yards and a TD to lead the Lancers. Jonathan Neese rushed for 48 yards on 11 carries and two TDs. Michael Good had nine catches for 141 yards and a TD.
Pioneer coach Adam Berry told WHZR that his team had a good effort in the contest.
“That’s what we talked about the end of the game is should we be disappointed? Yes. Should they be a little hurt? Yes. Losing no matter what is not fun if you’re a competitor,” Berry said. “But I don’t think this loss was a lack of effort. I thought overall our effort was there. Offensively we had penalties that we just didn’t have the first two weeks. We didn’t have those procedural penalties the first two and we had quite a few of those tonight. Against a good team those come back. We had a couple big losses when we were driving. That’s hard to come back from when right now you’re not that powerful of an offense. But this is a game I think we can learn from and a game we can get better from.”
LaVille had 306 yards of offense to Pioneer’s 269 yards. The Panthers committed three turnovers in the loss.
The Panthers put up 190 yards in the first half and 79 yards in the second half. Another key was the Panthers had two red-zone appearances come up empty in the first half.
“I think our second drive we had 14, 15 plays and don’t score. That’s good for clock control but not good for the scoreboard,” Berry told the radio. “Football, sports is all about momentum. If we punch those two in momentum is on our side and who knows. That wasn’t the case and that’s one of those things we’re going to learn from.”
Pioneer visits Caston Friday.
TRITON 30, CASTON 14
Caston (0-3, 0-2 HNAC) dropped a league game at Class A No. 14 Triton (2-1, 1-1).
The Trojans jumped out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter of play. The Comets got on the board with a safety when the Trojans snapped the ball over the punter’s head. They scored a touchdown on a 23-yard TD pass from Grant Yadon to Grant Mollenkopf to get to within 24-8. The Trojans added a touchdown before halftime to take a 30-8 lead. Jabez Yarber scored from 16 yards out with 8:11 left in the game to get Caston to within 30-14.
Yarber led the Comets on the ground with 75 yards on 15 carries. Yadon had seven carries for 25 yards. Chase Angot added 19 yards on five attempts.
Mollenkopf was 6-of-13 passing for 61 yards. Yadon was 1-of-2 passing for 22 yards. Yadon was also the leading receiver with four catches for 42 yards.
Kyle Roudebush led the defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Levi Martin had a forced fumble.
Triton senior quarterback Cole Shively was 8-of-13 passing for 186 yards and added 52 yards rushing on 17 carries and a TD. He also kicked a 38-yard field goal.
Vincent Prater led the Triton ground attack with 66 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Dante’ Workman had five catches for 118 yards and he added a fumble return for a score. Tanner Witt-Hoyo had three catches for 68 yards.
N. WHITE 36, WINAMAC 14
North White (3-0) beat Winamac (0-3) in football for the first time since 2004 in Monon.
A combination of injuries and North White’s 1-2 punch of Eli Quasebarth and CJ Hunt were too much for the Warriors to overcome.
Winamac was without two of its top running backs, Maddox Bucinski and Jadon Jones, and a starting tight end, Aiden Day, due to injuries.
Talen Garner got the Warriors on the board with a 5-yard TD run and 2-point conversion run as Winamac led 8-0 after one quarter.
But North White took a 14-8 lead at halftime with the help of a Winamac fumble that led to a short field right before the half.
The Vikings took the opening drive of the half down for a score to go up 22-8. Garner again scored from five yards out to get Winamac to within 22-14 with 3:57 left in the third.
North White scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to go on to the 22-point win.
Garner finished with 24 yards rushing and two TDs on seven carries for Winamac. Ethan Burgess had 30 yards on four attempts. Willis Dennis Jr. added 20 yards on three tries.
Max Gearhart was 5-of-9 passing for 86 yards. Jayse Bentle had four catches for 77 yards.
