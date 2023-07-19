The latest Breeding Bird Atlas is now available. The 2005-2011 Atlas of Breeding Birds of Indiana is essential to conservation efforts, as it provides information on breeding occurrences and habitats of rare birds. Not only does it identify new habitat locations for our state’s birds, but it also provides baseline data that can be used for studies on future populations.
In case you are wondering what a Breeding Bird Atlas actually is, it is a comprehensive survey that inventories bird species that breed in a state or province. Bird surveyors look for breeding birds in pre-selected areas called “sampling blocks” that are distributed throughout the state or province. To fully document and map the distribution of breeding birds, the survey lasts for several years.
In Indiana, the first Breeding Bird Atlas was conducted from 1985 to 1990, and its results were published (Castrale, Hopkins, and Keller 1998). This atlas provides baseline information on the statewide distributions and relative occurrences of 162 breeding bird species.
Twenty years later, survey methods were repeated to analyze changes in bird distributions and abundances and to monitor changes in land use, climatic patterns, and other environmental variables. Surveys were conducted between 2005 and 2011, and their results were published in 2023 (Castrale 2023).
The Indiana atlas of 2005-2011 provides tables detailing regional atlas frequencies for 201 bird species with 198 maps displaying distribution of individual species.
Why is an atlas of this type important? Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health, so changes in bird populations may benefit people by providing early warning signs of changes that may affect human health.
Birds typically breed in Indiana throughout spring and summer, but there are many exceptions. For example, bald eagles will begin courtship displays and nest building in December. The safe dates chart provides time periods for each species when most migrants have left and the birds that remain are likely nesting.
If you would like to request electronic copies of an Indiana Breeding Bird Atlas or more information, please contact the Indiana DNR’s state ornithologist, Allisyn-Marie Gillet, at agillet@dnr.IN.gov. The Indiana Breeding Bird Atlas, 2005-2011 is available with high-quality maps upon request.
Bird monitoring in Indiana is funded, in part, by citizen donations to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund.
IPLA SWITCH
Heads up, hunters: The Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) program has switched to the reserved hunt system, meaning you can no longer apply for that program’s hunts through the self-service sign-in system. IPLA hunt applications and information can now be found on the reserved hunt webpage.
Properties from various agencies participate in reserved hunts, including Indiana DNR Fish & Wildlife areas (FWA), State Parks, National Wildlife Refuges (NWR), and private lands.
The reserved hunt application window spans from July 2-Aug. 6 for various species which include dove, squirrel, teal early goose and deer seasons.
Keep in mind that participating areas are managed by various agencies and may have unique restrictions that each hunter must follow. Visit the DNR’s reserved hunt webpage to learn more about draw hunts and how to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.