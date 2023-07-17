Chambers, Long play in Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — The South beat the North 21-2 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 57th annual All-Star Classic on Friday at Decatur Central’s Devere Fair Stadium. The game featured players from the class of 2023.
The North roster included two Cass County players. On offense, Lewis Cass tight end Luke Chambers had one reception for 22 yards. On defense, Logansport linebacker Grayson Long drew a starting assignment and recorded four tackles (two solos), 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Sixers fall in regional action
LAFAYETTE – Lafayette Post 11 beat Kokomo Post 6 by a 4-0 score Saturday to win the Lafayette Regional in American Legion baseball action.
Lafayette scored three runs in the top of the second inning and added a run in the top of the fourth to take the seven-inning game.
Dylan Pearson had a pair of singles to account for two of the Sixers’ three hits. He started and took the loss on the mound, throwing two innings with three runs (one earned). Levi Mavrick threw three innings with an earned run. And Cayden Calloway finished with two scoreless frames.
Next, the Sixers (13-15) play in the state tournament, which Post 6 hosts this year at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The tournament runs Friday through Tuesday.
Kokomo also hosts this year’s junior state tourney, with games at CFD Investments Stadium on Thursday, and the remaining games through Sunday at Northwestern High School.
