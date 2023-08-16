The Pioneer volleyball team bounced back from its loss at the Cass County Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 8 Panthers defeated Rochester 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 in Royal Center.
“We played a pretty young Rochester team on our home floor,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “The football team was pretty rowdy, we had a nice rowdy crowd. The girls were pretty fired up after our loss to Caston. We still have a lot of work to do but I like where we’re at.”
Mackenzie Rogers had 12 kills, 10 assists and eight digs for the Panthers. Blair Grigsby had 15 digs, eight assists, four kills and two aces. Kiersten Nies contributed 14 digs, 13 assists, six kills and two aces. Brooklyn Borges and Kylie Attinger floored six kills apiece. Addie Cripe had 10 digs and Ava Beasy added nine digs.
CASS 3, WINAMAC 0
Cass won its home opener against Winamac, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12.
Maci Garland had 12 kills and three aces for the Kings (1-2). Haley Miller had nine kills, 11 assists and three aces. Maryn Zeck dished out 15 assists. Abbey Hileman floored two blocks. Emma Hildebrand collected 10 digs.
“It was a great team win at home,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said.
The Warriors (1-3) were led by Raegan Kasten defensively with 18 digs and an ace. Ally Campbell and Piper Link each added nine digs along with four and eight kills, respectively. Marissa Iverson found a groove in the front row with two blocks and three kills, while Brooke Rausch added an ace and four kills. Linzy Walters led the Warriors with 21 assists and four digs.
“Everything we’ve worked so hard to instill in our girls finally came together last night,” Winamac coach Heather Kasten said. “We covered our hitters well, we ran out of system plays aggressively, we controlled the game with our serve and our passing was phenomenal, giving our hitters a chance to really shine.
“Lewis Cass was a solid team. We were evenly matched defensively — they just had the upper hand with their senior-heavy lineup in the front row.”
CASTON 3, CARROLL 0
Caston moved to 3-0 with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 win at Carroll (0-5).
Annie Harsh served seven points for the Comets. Macee Hinderlider floored seven kills. Isabel Scales had four kills and two blocks. Alexa Finke had five kills and a block.
GIRLS GOLF
LOGAN 197, PIONEER 240
Sophia Kay shot a 43 to lead Logansport (3-0) to a win at Pond View Golf Course.
She was followed by Izzy Lundy (49), Natalie Graham (50), Sam Baker (52), Kate Barber (55) and Maeda Bradbury (56).
WABASH 218, CASS 221
Wabash edged Cass at Honeywell Golf Course.
Cass’ Kendall Hlebasko and Wabash’s Kenley McWhirt each shot 45 to share medalist honors. Other golfers for the Kings were Alisha Toops (58), Maddy Willis (59), Lindsay Landis (59) and Zabrena Cunningham (71).
TRITON 252, CASTON 272, MANCHESTER INC.
Caston achieved its first win in two years at Sycamore Golf Club.
Ava Sylvain led the Comets with a 65, followed by Jullina Sherrick (67), Shaylee Strasser (70) and Savanna Zimmerman (70).
GIRLS SOCCER
FRANKFORT 2, LOGAN 1
Gracie Henderson had the Berries’ lone goal in a season opening loss at Frankfort.
Logan hosts Western at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
