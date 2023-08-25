Logansport hosts South Bend Adams tonight for a game that it looks like weather could play a factor.
The start time as of press time is 7 p.m. at LMH Stadium. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 80s with a heat index of 89 degrees at kickoff.
The Berries had issues in last week’s 42-28 loss to Peru in more ideal conditions when several players left the game due to cramping.
“I think it’s due to inexperience,” Logan coach Mike Johnson said. “That was the first physical varsity contest for most of them so they weren’t used to that. It did take us until probably Wednesday to get everybody back and ready to go. Nothing broke us but we have to be ready to play for four quarters in some tough conditions.”
The Berries also dealt with injuries in the Peru game but Johnson said the entire roster will be available tonight.
“Those guys are going to have to go as long as they can,” he said. “But I also told our younger guys they’ve got to get ready to go. They’re going to have to be ready to hop in there. We played freshmen last week so you’re probably going to see more of those guys this week too.”
The Berries practiced in the morning before school Wednesday and Thursday to avoid the excessive heat.
They’re facing a South Bend Adams team (0-1) that is coming off a 21-14 loss to Culver Academy. Adams, a Class 5A school, won just one game a year ago against South Bend Riley but played South Bend St. Joe and Jimtown each to within 7 points.
“They’re big, athletic, they have some talent,” Johnson said. “They haven’t had a lot of success in past years but they played Culver Academy very tough the first game, 21-14. So it’s concerning to us. We’re more worried about us and how we come off the Peru loss and our attitude and our stamina at this point in time.”
Former Logansport coach Elmer Britton coached at Adams for two seasons in 2006 and 2007 where he finished his head coaching career.
This will be Logan’s first meeting with Adams in football.
Sophomore Bryson Herr passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Berries last week. Senior Isaac Russell was the top target with five catches for 132 yards and a TD. Freshman Elliott Baldini was the leading rusher with 60 yards on 10 carries and a TD.
PIONEER (0-1, 0-0 HNAC) AT WINAMAC (0-1, 0-1)
Pioneer enters riding high after a 29-22 win over Lewis Cass last week.
Meanwhile, Winamac is looking for a better performance coming off a 44-0 loss at Knox. It was Winamac’s final meeting with Knox in the foreseeable future as the Redskins, who are coming off a Class 3A sectional championship, are leaving the Hoosier North Athletic Conference after this season.
“They’re like Lewis Cass, another team that’s close to us that’s obviously kind of a rival, a longtime conference rival,” Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. “It’s always a hard-fought game between the two of us and one of those that both teams want to come out and both teams are going to play hard.”
Pioneer senior fullback Rylahn Toloza is a key player going into the game. He rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Cass. Last year in the Winamac game he rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 20 attempts.
Winamac coach Josh Burgess knew Knox would be a tough matchup but liked what he had coming back this year, especially up front. The Warriors broke in a new quarterback, Max Gearhart, last week and were led on the ground by Maddox Bucinski’s 39 yards on 11 attempts.
Pioneer won last year’s meeting 38-0 at the Pit.
NORTHFIELD (0-1) AT CASS (0-1)
Cass hosts Northfield for its inaugural game in the Three Rivers Conference.
The Kings let a fourth-quarter lead slip away last week at Pioneer. They’re facing a Norsemen team that is coming off a 47-6 loss to Bluffton last week.
“Northfield’s the one team in the conference that we’ve never played,” Cass coach Clay Mannering told WLHM last Friday. “It’ll be a completely new rivalry. They had a really good season a year ago. I know their coach does a really good job. They’ve got a similar roster size to us. I think they only have 280 kids in their high school. They’re doing a nice job there.
“I know they’re traditionally triple option so it’ll be another quick game. But in some ways it doesn’t matter who we play. The things that we struggled with — tackling, coming off the ball hard, sustaining blocks, finishing runs, not turning the ball over, not snapping it over the punter’s head, those are things it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you have to do better.”
Cooper Frey rushed for 91 yards and a TD on 13 carries to lead the Kings last week.
CASTON (0-1, 0-0 HNAC) AT N. JUDSON (1-0, 1-0)
Caston travels to Class A No. 3 North Judson for its HNAC opener.
Judson opened with a 47-0 win at Culver last week. Kole Wilcox led a balanced rushing attack with 95 yards on 10 carries and two TDs. Jesiah McDaniel passed for 127 yards and two TDs.
Caston opened with a 24-12 loss to West Central. Jabez Yarber led the ground attack with 61 yards and a TD. Gavin Mollenkopf passed for 104 yards and a TD.
