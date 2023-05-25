KOKOMO — In a familiar scene in recent years, Grayson Long came through in a big spot for the Logansport Berries.
Long delivered the game-winning hit in Logansport’s 4-3 win over Kokomo in nine innings Wednesday at the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional.
Long’s two-out single to right easily scored the speedy Shamari Gittings from second to give the Berries the lead for good.
Jeremiah Miller drew a two-out walk to start the ninth-inning rally. Courtesy runner Gittings stole second on a ball in the dirt. Long hit a Texas Leaguer that dropped just in front of the right fielder, who bobbled the ball allowing Long to reach second and Gittings to score without a play.
“I was going up there, I knew Shamari was on first, I was trying to get him over to second on a passed ball or something,” Long said. “I knew once he got on second I was thinking 'just get a base hit, don’t do too much, don’t do too much, nice smooth swing, base hit.' I just came up, a ball outside, I kind of took it that way a little bit, nothing too hard, nothing off the barrel, but found a little opening.”
The Berries (22-9) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Wildkats (11-17) came back to tie the game in the fifth and eventually force extras.
Izak Mock drew the start and had a three-hit shutout going through the first four innings. But he ran into trouble in the fifth when a leadoff single was followed by a hit by pitch and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Mock struck out the No. 9 hitter for the first out. He got Chad Washburn to hit a slow bouncer to short where the Berries got the out at second but were unable to turn a double play to end the inning and the Wildkats got to within 3-1.
Mock then made an errant throw to first on a pickoff attempt to allow the second run to score and the tying run to move into scoring position. Jacob Walker followed with an RBI single to right just past diving second baseman Cayden Walker to tie the game and chase Mock, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, one walk and one hit by pitch, striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Dylan Pearson relieved and the junior right-hander proceeded to pitch 4 1/3 hitless innings of relief, walking two and striking out two.
Pearson worked out of a jam in the eighth when Walker drew a one-out walk. Pearson got John Curl to fly out to center for the second out. Walker stole second to get into scoring position. The Berries then intentionally walked JJ Gillespie. Pearson got Musashi Otsubo to pop out to second baseman Walker to force a ninth inning.
After Long’s go-ahead single in the top of the frame, Pearson worked a 1-2-3 ninth, getting a groundout to second, a flyout to left and a strikeout looking to end the game.
“Grayson had a big hit,” Pearson said. “He gave us something to work with, just a lead to work off of. Holding them there to zero runs was great for us.”
Pearson mowed the Wildkats down quickly when he entered the game.
“Just go in, try and get three up, three down or out of the inning as fast as possible, just try and get us hitting as quick as possible, just keep us in a groove,” he said.
The Berries opened the game loading the bases with no outs in the first. But Kokomo starter Dameion Deis got a popup to third and back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
Brennan Goforth hit a double off the wall in left with one out in the fourth. Pearson followed with a single to center that Goforth had to hold up on and Pearson took second on the throw to the plate. Deagan Kitchel struck out on a ball in the dirt for the second out, but Goforth was able to score on the throw to first as he slid under the tag on the throw back to the plate to get the Berries on the board.
Isaac Russell drew a leadoff walk to start the fifth. He stole second and Miller singled to right to put runners on the corners. Long followed with a grounder to second on a hit-and-run play where the Wildkats threw to second but didn’t get an out. Russell scored from third on the play to make it 2-0. Kaiden Lucero followed with a bunt single to load the bases and chase Deis.
Evan Barker entered and got pinch-hitter Jacob Fincher to hit a grounder to the whole at short. The Wildkats threw on to third for the first out but allowed the third run of the game to score. Barker then got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Ashton Sexton pitched the final four frames for the Wildkats and allowed just two hits.
Miller, Long and Pearson finished with two hits apiece to lead Logan’s nine-hit attack. Mock added a single.
“We have some kids who are still working through some swings,” Logan coach Dan Frye said. “They expect to do better, we expect to do better. We’ve seen them do better. They’re going to get in the cage the next couple days and they’ll keep working at it. I thought our kids battled the whole way through.
“I thought the pitchers threw really well.”
Frye added that both Mock and Pearson were under 80 pitches for the night so they'll be available Saturday as all hands are on deck.
Harrison beat Lafayette Jeff 8-2 in the late game. The Berries face the Raiders (21-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by McCutcheon (17-10) vs. Marion (1-18). The championship is at 11 a.m. Monday.
“We will have our full pitching corps ready for Saturday. We’ll have them all available,” Frye said.
