KOKOMO — Logansport had a team that was capable of winning a Class 4A baseball sectional title this year.
But the Berries fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Harrison on Saturday at the Kokomo Sectional at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The game wasn’t decided until Brennan Goforth grounded out to second with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
It was a painful loss for the Berries (22-10), who went 0-4 against the Raiders (22-8) this season.
The Berries played from ahead for much of the game.
They jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Goforth singled, stole second and scored on a two-out RBI single on a line drive up the middle by Cooper Smith.
The Berries had another prime opportunity in the third when they had runners on second and third with one out and cleanup hitter Kaiden Lucero had a 3-0 count. But Harrison starter Hayden Slate came back to get a strikeout and then struck out Tristan Kitchel to end the inning.
The Raiders tied the game with a run in the bottom of the third. Jackson Gwin led off the inning with a double on a drive down the left field line. Following a strikeout, Samuel Hallada hit an RBI single that was just beyond the reach and in front of center fielder Izak Mock to tie the game. The Raiders had runners on second and third when Mock made a sliding catch in center to end the inning.
The Berries took the lead again with one run in the fourth. Dylan Pearson drew a one-out walk and courtesy runner Amari Gittings took second on an error on a pickoff throw by the pitcher. Smith followed with his second RBI single of the game, this one on a one-hop smash off the glove of the third baseman to give the Berries a 2-1 lead. Mock drew a walk to put two runners on with one out and chase Slate. Gavin Owsley entered and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.
The Berries took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth. Junior right-hander Dylan Pearson started the game on the mound for them. He got a flyout to start the inning but hit Gwin with a pitch on an 0-2 count. The following hitter, Corbin Payne, hit a grounder to second that the Berries nearly turned into a double play but Payne was called safe at first on a bang-bang play. Payne then stole second. Hallada hit a two-out RBI single up the middle just past a diving second baseman Cayden Walker to tie the game at 2-all.
The Berries put a runner into scoring position with one out in the top of the sixth. Pearson drew a walk. Courtesy runner Amari Gittings then took second on an obstruction call after the Harrison catcher threw the ball down the right field line on a pickoff attempt and Gittings ran into the first baseman while heading for second. The Logan coaching staff argued that Gittings should have been awarded third due to the obstruction call but to no avail. The drama of the sixth inning had just begun. Smith lifted a ball into short left that might have been deep enough for Gittings to try to score from third, but he was still at second for the second out. Mock was up to bat in an RBI situation but Gittings fell asleep at second and was picked off on a throw by the catcher to end the inning.
Drew McTagertt was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth which drew an argument from the Logan coaching staff. Goforth was then brought in to pitch for Pearson. Goforth walked Jack Dowell to put two runners on with no outs. Slate bunted the runners into scoring position. Goforth then threw a wild pitch to put the Raiders up 3-2. He struck out Elijah Kelly for the second out. But Brendan Gothrup hit a flare to center that dropped in for an RBI single to make it a 4-2 game. Gwin flied out to left to end the inning.
The Berries rallied in the seventh after Mock grounded out to short to start the inning. Isaac Russell and Jeremiah Miller drew back-to-back walks. Grayson Long, who had the game-winning hit against Kokomo Wednesday, drew a 2-0 count. He swung at the next pitch, a curveball, that might have been out of the strike zone. He then popped out to second on another curveball. Lucero then reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases with two outs. Kitchel drew an RBI walk on a 3-2 count to make it a 4-3 game. But Goforth hit a chopper up the middle that Kelly cleanly fielded and stepped on second to end the game.
The Berries were outhit 6-4 for the game and stranded nine runners to the Raiders’ four.
Pearson allowed three runs on five hits and three hit batters, striking out one in five-plus innings. Goforth allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in one inning.
Slate allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings. Owsley allowed one unearned run on no hits and four walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.
In his postgame comments, Logansport coach Dan Frye thought that the hit by pitch to start the bottom of the sixth inning should have been called a strike when it was still a 2-2 game.
“We played really well and we threw the ball really well. It was the sixth inning there and I’m going to get right to the punch, the McTagertt kid sticks his elbow out over the darn strike zone,” Frye said. “It was called on us the other day. Cooper pulls his bat back on an attempted bunt, we get a called strike against us. The few things that tend to go against us in this game in sectional play for whatever reason did.
“You get the hit batter that starts the inning and then a walk behind that and you’ve got runners at first and second and you’re trying to really defend yourself from there. I wasn’t happy about that. I don’t think it was anything our kids did. I think the umpire missed the call. It’s blatantly obvious that there’s three umpires on the field, not a damn one of them decided they were going to make the call right with McTagertt sticking his arm out there. It’s ridiculous, but it is what it is.
“Jeremiah said the pitch was a strike. ... This is a fastball, he leans his elbow in and he’s awarded first base. Absolute atrocious call. It puts us in a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning. I don’t care what they say. I wished they fined high school coaches for talking about the umpires or try to fine the umpires, that was a blatantly bad call. It was missed and we are on the defensive early because he awards him first base because he sticks his elbow with an elbow guard, so he doesn’t even feel it, you might as well be up there in catcher’s gear, stick your elbow out there, take the pitch, lean across there. I think I saw that in Bad News Bears or something, lean across there and get first base. It’s a joke. It’s an absolute joke. He should have been in the batter’s box with a strike on him. The hitter should be penalized. Instead he was awarded, the Harrison team was awarded and our kids are on the defensive quickly.
“I thought our pitchers threw the ball well. We didn’t hit the ball a ton, they didn’t hit the ball a ton either. But they got the calls when it mattered I guess and they get a little flare off Brennan to get a second run in the bottom of the sixth inning which was huge. We get one back in the seventh. I loved the way our kids battled.”
In the end the Berries couldn’t overcome leaving nine base runners stranded.
“We had opportunities to score runs early and we didn’t get it done again. Shorten up your swing, hit a ground ball, put it in play,” Frye said.
“I don’t want to get away from the effort of our kids all year, 22-10. That team is not better than us. They swept us this year. The little things that got away from us to lose the game is what matters the most. We didn’t get the little things done.
“But our kids are fantastic kids. I feel bad for them, they’re upset. They played well. We did not hit the ball as well as we needed to move on. Their kids threw the ball well as well. We’re upset, we’re hurt, we wanted to win. We just didn’t do enough to win today. That’s all there is to it.”
