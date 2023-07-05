KOKOMO — The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad won 12-5 over South Haven Post 5-2 Monday to close out Kokomo’s action in the Sixers’ Fourth of July tournament at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Logansport’s Kaiden Lucero pitched for Kokomo. He threw all six innings with six hits, four walks, five runs (two earned) and three strikeouts. At the plate, Lucero had three singles and three RBI. Cayden Calloway had a three-run double. And Cooper Smith and Patrick Hardimon each had two hits and scored twice.
Napoleon, Ohio, finished the round-robin tourney with a 6-0 record to take first. Stevensville, Michigan was second at 5-1. And Kokomo was third at 4-2.
“Tournament went great,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “We were able to get all the games in despite all the rain that we had. Our groundskeeper, who is Blake Marschand, did a great job getting the field ready.”
The Sixers (12-8) host Lafayette at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.