KOKOMO — Under perfect weather conditions at Walter Cross Field Thursday the boys sectional track and field championships were run. Thirteen teams participated with the top eight finishers in each event scoring points and the top three advancing to next Thursday’s Warsaw Regional.
Maconaquah won its first sectional title since 1997 by dominating the sprints.
Cass County will be well represented in the Warsaw Regional by strong performances by throwers, distance runners and relay teams.
The Kings placed third with 72 points, Pioneer seventh with 48 and the Berries scored 29 in ninth place in the 13-team event.
Senior strongman Izaac Fale of Lewis Cass put on quite a show in the discus and shot put. He won sectional championships in both events, throwing the discus 153-7 and hurling the shot nearly 51 feet, defeating Shayne Spear of Kokomo by over four feet.
Fellow King senior Luke Chambers also advanced throwing the discus 133-4. Luke missed advancing in the shot put by 5 inches finishing in fourth place. The two senior strongmen tallied 31 points in two events.
The Cass Kings also advanced two relay teams. The 4x800 relay finished third, as Enoch Hines, Keaton Lewellen, Felix Palafox and Braxton Armstrong ran their season-best time, finishing in 8:28.01 with Armstrong nearly catching a Madison-Grant runner at the finish.
The Cass Kings’ 4x400 relay team consisting of Gavin Griffin, Kolten Young, Enoch Hines and Braxton Armstrong finished a close runner-up in 3:35.16. Armstrong again anchored with a swift closing kick passing a couple runners.
Top 8 finishers included Jamison Douglas, sixth in the 110 hurdles. The Kings’ super freshman, Kale Skiles, placed fourth in the 3200 in 10:19. Expect some outstanding future performances from this young man.
Felix Palafox placed eighth in the 3200. Armstrong and freshman Gavin Griffin placed fourth and fifth in the 400. Enoch Hines finished fourth in the 800 in 2:05. Frosh Julian Levine finished fourth in the high jump. The Cass 4x100 relay finished eighth. Team members were Kameron Hall, Kolten Young, Dalton Lowe and Cayde Ingram.
Pioneer Panther Leighton Dodt advanced to regionals in three events, finishing runner-up in the 3200 and placing third in the 1600 and anchoring the 4x800 relay team to a sectional championship in a fast season-best time of 8:22.26. Carson Meyer, Ian Kitchell and Jackson Baker were also part of the winning relay. Baker ran a very fast third leg making up 20 meters handing it to Dodt who closed the show winning going away.
Dodt showed why he is currently the best distance runner in the area. The sophomore ran right with defending sectional champ Evan Long of Tipton for three laps but Long’s kick proved to be too much. In the 3200 Dodt led most of the race, but Obadiah Greene of Eastern won in a good time of 9:55. Dodt finished in 10:00.04 for a season- and personal-best.
Also scoring points for the Panthers was Rylahn Toloza, Cass County’s top sprinter. Toloza finished fourth in the 100 dash, missing advancing by an eyelash. Rylahn finished sixth in the 200 and sixth in the long jump. Carson Meyer finished fifth in the 1600 and seventh in the 3200. Pioneer finished fifth in the 4x400 relay. Team members were Kitchell, Baker Kevin Gluth and Austin Gluth. Austin Brooke finished seventh in the high jump. Kitchell finished seventh in the 400.
The Logansport Berries will advance Aaron Bau to the Warsaw Regional. Aaron finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.
Scoring points for Logan was the 4x100 relay team of Christian Wicker, Bau, Chris Rene and Luis Ortiz. The Berries ran a season-best :45.19 missing advancing by a couple strides. Rene ran a gutsy 300 hurdles giving it his all before being nipped at the wire finishing in fourth with a personal-best :42.93. Payton Herr placed fifth in the 800 running a personal-best 2:06. Peyton Zimmerman placed eighth in the 400. Juvensley Sejour finished sixth in the pole vault in 10-6.
The Berry 4x800 relay team finished sixth in 8:38.41. Runners were Brandon Diaz, Anthony Gallardo, Tate Strong and Payton Herr. The Berry 4x400 relay team finished eighth. Team members were Strong, Diaz, Zimmerman and Herr.
Coach Kuhn said his final meet will be at Warsaw next Thursday and after the meet he and his wife will be traveling to Rochester, New York to watch daughter Carley Camp compete in the NCAA Division III National Championships. Carley, a sophomore, throws the discus and shot put for Manchester and qualified for Nationals with a 52-foot throw in the shot put.
