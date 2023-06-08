Senior All-Stars take a tumble in opener
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senior Girls All-Stars got blitzed by a hot shooting Junior Girls All-Star team Wednesday night at Cathedral High School.
The juniors were 18-of-39 (46%) from 3-point range and easily cruised to a 102-75 win.
The Junior All-Stars were led in scoring by Alli Harness, as the Carroll star and Western Michigan recruit scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting including 5-of-10 from 3.
The Senior All-Stars were led by Miss Basketball Laila Hull (North Carolina) with 17 points. Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke (Ball State) added four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes.
The seniors play at Kentucky Friday and host Kentucky and Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Erickson earns top HNAC baseball honor
Pioneer junior Brayden Erickson and North Judson senior Quinton Frasure are the Co-MVPs of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference in baseball this year.
North Judson won the league title with a 12-2 record, followed by Pioneer (10-4), Caston (8-6), Winamac (7-7), Knox (7-7), LaVille (7-7), Triton (5-9) and Culver (0-14).
Joining Erickson on the All-HNAC first team from Pioneer are Caleb Sweet, Derek Duncan and Eli Miller. Jake Erickson was named to the honorable mention team.
Caston first-team all-conference selections are Talon Zeider and Gavin Mollenkopf. Noah Herd, Pete DuVall and Jackson Rentschler were named honorable mention.
Winamac first-teamers include Addison Allen, Brayden Mathias and Cash Roth. Wyatt Wheeler was named honorable mention.
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Valparaiso
Kokomo Post 6 lost to Valparaiso Post 94 Tuesday night by a score of 5-2.
Logansport’s Dylan Pearson was 1 for 3 with a triple and a walk for Post 6. Kaiden Lucero added an RBI on a sac fly.
Post 6 plays against Crawfordsville Post 72 at North Montgomery High School at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ed Carpenter Racing replacing Daly
Ed Carpenter Racing on Wednesday said it has ended its relationship with driver Conor Daly effective immediately and will announce a new driver for the No. 20 Chevrolet by IndyCar’s next race.
Daly has been working with ECR since 2020, but did not run a full season with the team until last year when he brought sponsor BitNile to the team. BitNile has been supportive of Daly and sponsored him in the Daytona 500 this year.
“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to IndyCar and its fans,” Carpenter said of the 31-year-old Indianapolis native.
“Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging,” Carpenter continued. “I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness.”
Daly is ranked 20th in the standings after Sunday’s 15th-place finish in Detroit. His best finish this season was eighth in the Indianapolis 500 last month.
The Associated Press
