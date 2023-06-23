Pailei Cripe played about as hard as humanly possible on the playing fields for the Logansport Berries.
She also had to work hard coming back from two major surgeries during her high school career.
It has led to a historic achievement, as she is the just the seventh Indiana All-Star softball player from Logansport and first since Molly Long in 2008.
The All-Star weekend is this weekend at Indiana University in Bloomington. The All-Star practice and banquet are scheduled for tonight with an All-Star doubleheader set for Saturday.
“It’s obviously been awhile since anybody from Logan’s been nominated so it’s a great opportunity,” Pailei said.
Logansport coach Cory Cripe, who is Pailei’s father, noted how rare it has been for Logansport to have an All-Star in softball.
“We’ve had two All-Stars in the last 30 years,” he said. “Before that was [Michelle] Heilman and [Michelle] Crain in ’93.”
Cory said the voting is tough for Logansport players. Logansport is in the southeast corner of its district and the only other large schools the Berries play in the district against are the Lafayette schools. The Class A/2A schools in the district vote for all-state teams and Class 3A/4A schools vote for all-state teams. Both get five All-Stars from the top five vote-getters from the all-state teams.
“That’s why Logansport has only had two in the last 30 years,” Cory said. “We’ve had kids that very well could have been. Abby Henderson could have been last year but we’re just in a bad spot in our district and it isn’t going to make any difference, that’s just the way the district falls.
“It’s pretty big in 4A to be named that because the schools in our district are ridiculously loaded up north with Lake Central and those schools up there. They just have ridiculous talent up there. We’re very fortunate.”
Pailei hit .476 with one home run, 11 doubles, 31 RBIs and 27 runs scored for the Berries. She had a 1.178 OPS and fielded at a .966 clip at shortstop.
She did that while coming back from two major injuries over the last year-and-a-half. She talked about what she had to overcome.
“My junior year I only got to play about four softball games because I had shoulder surgery. I had thoracic outlet syndrome so I went awhile where I couldn’t feel my pinky and ring finger. And then it just traveled through my whole arm, I couldn’t feel. So I went to the doctor and they told me I have thoracic outlet syndrome. So I was out for three months with that. And then I finally I got back at the end of the season to play, I think Kokomo was my first game back, and then sectionals. So I only played four games,” she said.
“Then during soccer I tore my labrum in my hip, so I had surgery on that in October and that put me out for six-and-a-half months. So definitely I had to overcome a lot in the last year.”
Her shoulder surgery was in her right throwing arm.
“I feel good. I’m obviously not throwing 100% like I did before but my arm strength’s coming back,” she said.
She also nearly hit .500 playing on an injured hip.
“I did struggle the first half of the season,” she said. “Coming back from my hip surgery I struggled, I couldn’t lift my leg myself because of the nerves and muscles in there hadn’t woken up yet. So swinging-wise I was still trying to figure stuff out, like what worked best for me. But towards the end of the season I got to the point where I could finally start using my hips the way I should be using them. But I feel like with everything considered I had a pretty good season coming back from everything. I had to work 10 times harder than other people because, one, my dad was coaching and, two, I was hurt so I had to prove I could play my spot the best I could.”
Her offensive game was limited as she wasn’t able to utilize her bunting and slapping as a left-handed hitter.
“She really couldn’t bunt for hits like she did before because she didn’t have the speed. She didn’t slap much like she did before because she didn’t have the speed,” Cory Cripe said. “She was playing on one leg. She’s just now getting back to running close to the speed she was before because she just couldn’t, she didn’t have the strength built back up in that leg and so she played all season on one leg, couldn’t drive off the back leg when she was hitting, didn’t have the explosiveness on the bases. She did what she could do, so to have the season she had and to make All-Stars after two major surgeries and playing on one leg, that’s a pretty impressive season.”
The Berries went 18-8-2. They turned a 14-0 loss during the regular season to Harrison into a 3-2 loss in a sectional game. They led that game 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth before losing on a walkoff hit.
“This season was huge for us,” Pailei said. “Our team had a lot of young girls so we had some ups and downs throughout the season, but I feel like our last half of the season went really well.
“Playing Harrison, I think that was the best game we played all season. It sucks that we didn’t win but we put up a fight. They have girls that can play ball but I think that game we came ready to play and we should have walked away with a win.”
Pailei will play college softball at Danville Area Community College, a JUCO in Illinois.
“I’m really glad I chose Danville,” she said. “I had other schools that wanted me but Danville fits me. The coaches are who I’m looking for. They’re coaches who are going to push you, they’re not going to give in. They’re not going to take attitude, bad body language. They’re people who are there to win, they’re there to help you improve. I’m glad I chose the two-year school that I’m going to, they’re really good coaches, they’re a really good program. They went to the World Series the last two years. The coaches are hard on you but they love you.”
She plans to attend Danville for two years and transfer to a four-year school. She would eventually like to become a dentist or physician’s assistant.
“I would like to go on to play Division I but I’d like to go to a school that fits me that has the programs I need to continue on after I play ball,” she said.
Logansport girls basketball coach Chris Keisling wondered what kind of difference Pailei could have made in basketball as her senior class was also good in basketball.
“I feel like me personally, I’m not a huge offensive person, offensive threat, but defensive-wise I think I would have brought a lot,” Pailei said.
She was happy to play a full season of softball her senior year.
“It was nice to be able to play a whole season with the people I grew up with,” she said.
Her high school athletic career will end Saturday with the All-Star games.
“I would like to help my sponsors and everyone else who has helped me,” she said. “The sponsors I would like to thank are Logansport Athletics, Berry Boosters, Beacon Credit Union and I would also like to thank my coaches, parents and teammates.”
