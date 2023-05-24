With all the talk of conference realignment and a possible future move to Class 3A, Logansport baseball coach Dan Frye has said all season he expects his team to be able to compete and win against any opponent this year.
The Berries (21-9) are still in the NCC and Class 4A for one more calendar year and they are in the All-NCC Sectional 7 field for baseball this year.
They face old tournament rival Kokomo (11-16) at 5:30 p.m. today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Berries are 2-0 against the Wildkats this year with a 6-2 win April 18 and an 11-8 win April 19.
Against the rest of the field, the Berries are 2-0 against Marion, 1-1 against Lafayette Jeff and 0-3 against both Harrison and McCutcheon. The only other team to beat them this year was Avon.
Harrison (20-8) plays Jeff (17-12) in the 8 p.m. game tonight. Tonight’s winners square off at 11 a.m. Saturday. League champ McCutcheon (16-9) plays Marion (1-18) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The championship game is at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Berries have hit 16 home runs as a team this year. Tristan Kitchel has eight, which is tied for fifth most in the state and leads the NCC. He is hitting .303 overall with a team-high 30 RBIs.
Grayson Long is hitting .386 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. Isaac Russell is the leading hitter at .412 and he has a home run and a team-high 33 runs scored. Jeremiah Miller is hitting .345 with 14 RBIs. Kaiden Lucero is hitting .299 with a home run and 25 RBIs. Dylan Pearson is hitting .214 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.
Pearson is 5-1 on the mound with a 2.27 ERA. Izak Mock is 7-4 with a 3.08 ERA. Brennan Goforth is 2-3 with a 4.62 ERA and three saves. Lucero is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA.
AT DELPHI
It’s been a rare down year for Cass (2-18) as the Kings’ lone wins this year are against Tipton and Marion. But they’re still hoping to be a dangerous team in the tournament.
They face Benton Central (11-13) at 8 p.m. tonight in a first-round game of the Class 2A Delphi Sectional. Carroll (14-9) plays Seeger (18-8) in the 5 p.m. game tonight. The winners square off at 5 p.m. Thursday. Delphi (18-10) plays Clinton Prairie (7-16) at 8 p.m. Thursday. The championship is at 3 p.m. Monday.
AT WABASH
Pioneer (15-11) finished second in the HNAC this year.
The Panthers play Bremen (8-14) at 5 p.m. tonight at the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. Wabash (13-12) plays LaVille (12-15) at 7 p.m. tonight. The winners play at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 7 Rochester (19-6) plays Manchester (10-14) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The championship is at 7 p.m. Monday.
Brayden Erickson is hitting .500 with five home runs and 31 RBIs to lead the Panthers. Caleb Sweet is hitting .414 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Derek Duncan is hitting .341 with 27 RBIs.
Brayden Erickson is 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA. Jake Erickson is 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA. Noah Miller is 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA. Brenton Gaumer is 2-1 with a 0.39 ERA.
AT SOUTH CENTRAL
Winamac (8-15) plays HNAC champ North Judson (20-7) at 6 p.m. EST tonight.
The Bluejays swept the Warriors by scores of 12-2 May 2 and 10-9 May 9.
South Bend Career (2-13) plays Wheeler (11-16) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winners play at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hebron (14-9) plays South Central (18-8) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship is at 4 p.m. Monday.
AT CASTON
Caston placed third in the HNAC and is a defending sectional champion.
The Comets (13-9) play Southwood (7-16) at 7 p.m. tonight. West Central (14-9) plays North White (6-16) at 5 p.m. tonight. The winners square off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Northfield (10-12) plays North Miami (9-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The championship is at 1 p.m. Monday.
Talon Zeider is the Comets’ leading hitter at .338 with a team-high 29 runs scored. Gavin Mollenkopf is hitting .312. Noah Herd is hitting .296 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. Jackson Rentschler is hitting .274. Pete DuVall is hitting .246 with a team-high 17 RBIs.
Zeider is 6-3 with a 2.45 ERA. DuVall is 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA. Herd is 1-2 with a 1.69 ERA.
