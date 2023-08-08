Huizar breaks school record again
DEMOTTE — Just seven days after breaking the school record, Bianca Huizar broke her own school record for 18 holes by one stroke for the Winamac girls golf team on Monday.
Huizar shot a 5-over par 77 at the Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines Golf Course, which is a regional host golf course.
Logan golfers record win at Wabash
WABASH — The Logansport girls golf team won its first dual meet of the season Monday at Wabash’s Honeywell Golf Course. The Berries shot a 192 while the Apaches had an incomplete score.
Logan’s Sophia Kay was the medalist with a 42. She was followed by Natalie Graham (48), Izabella Corcoran (51), Izzy Lundy (53) and Sam Baker (57).
Fight fallout: Anderson suspended
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.
Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.
MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday, along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.
Anderson and Ramírez also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing, and were in their respective lineups Monday night.
Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.
The White Sox said Anderson passed a concussion test.
Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.
Cowboys cut Vizcaino amid kicker struggles
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, leaving 28-year-old rookie Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker with two more weeks of training camp in California.
Vizcaino was part of what amounted to an emergency competition at kicker last January after Brett Maher missed four consecutive PATs in a 31-14 wild-card victory at Tampa Bay.
The Cowboys signed Vizcaino to the practice squad but decided not to replace Maher, who had another PAT blocked after the only touchdown Dallas scored in a 19-12 divisional-round loss at San Francisco.
Maher signed about this time last year after a competition in training camp between two unproven kickers flopped. Maher was solid all season until his playoff meltdown.
Dallas chose the same approach this year, and Vizcaino was spotty throughout camp. Aubrey has been shaky at times as well, but slightly more accurate than Vizcaino, a fourth-year player.
While the Cowboys could be on their way to signing a veteran as they did with Maher last year, Aubrey appears set to get all the work leading to the preseason opener Saturday at home against Jacksonville.
Aubrey spent two seasons with Birmingham in the USFL after playing soccer at Notre Dame and getting drafted into MLS in 2017. The Cowboys signed him a month ago.
