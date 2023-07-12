Jalen Adaway has signed a contract with BK Patrioti Levice, the two-time defending champion of the Slovak Basketball League.
The league is the top professional league in Slovakia.
Adaway, a 25-year-old guard from Logansport, most recently played for the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.
He played with Austin in 27 games last sesaon, averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on April 27 for violating the terms of the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program. Under the Anti-Drug Program, Adaway, as a first-year player, is eligible to apply for reinstatement one year after his dismissal.
Adaway is set to make his European professional basketball debut in October.
“First of all, I am extremely grateful for the wonderful opportunity I have been given,” Adaway said in a press release. “One of the main things about me is that I love to win and I work incredibly hard. Success is a feeling I’m addicted to. My main goal is to help the team to another title, that’s the main thing for me. I will work on myself every day to get better, but at the top of my list is winning for the team. I can’t wait to come to Levice and start working.”
Levice general manager Ladislav Garaj stated he was happy to sign a player the caliber of Adaway, who was named to the All-Atlantic 10 first team his senior season in 2022 at St. Bonaventure.
“Jalen is the type of player that our fans will like,” Garaj said. “He plays with great energy, is an excellent shooter and jumper, and also defends well. I am glad that we managed to get him to the team. At the end of the season he had some problems, but we communicated everything and Jalen feels very motivated to make his mark in Europe. We at the club agreed that he deserves a chance and we firmly believe that he will repay us in the best possible way.”
Patriots coach Michal Madzin is looking for Adaway to be an immediate contributor.
“Jalen is extra motivated to start his European career as well and I think he will be the right player to bring athleticism and physicality to the perimeter player position. He works hard on both ends of the court, and at the same time I believe that he can quickly adapt and adapt to European basketball.”
