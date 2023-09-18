The Pioneer football team was back at home and had some Pit magic Friday night.
The Class A No. 12 Panthers knocked off a previously unbeaten Class 5A team Hammond Central 28-12.
The Panthers (4-1) had to overcome some key injuries to beat the Wolves (4-1). They lost star running back Rylahn Toloza for the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and lost starting quarterback Micah Rans for a series with a with a hip flexor. Both injuries occurred late in the third quarter.
Cayden Hill stepped up with his best game of the season, as he rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Tyler Zellers also stepped up with his best game as he ran for 78 yards and a TD on eight attempts. Toloza finished with 52 yards on 12 attempts. Rans ran for eight yards and a TD on nine carries. He was 1-of-2 passing with the completion going for 22 yards to Noah VanMeter. Pioneer rushed for 270 yards on 54 attempts.
Hill also had a big game defensively with eight tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Zellers and Brady Price also forced fumbles. Eli Guffey had two tackles for a loss. Freshman Shiloh Rine had a team-high 12 tackles.
Pioneer held Hammond Central to 151 yards rushing on 28 attempts and 7-of-16 passing for 138 yards.
The Panthers led 6-0 after one, 13-6 at halftime and 20-12 after three. They put the game away with a touchdown with 3:19 remaining.
The Panthers have already doubled their win total from a year ago. They improved to 2-1 against Hammond Central, which has over 2,000 students. Central was established in 2020 as a consolidation of Clark, Hammond and portions of the Gavit high school population. Morton remains as a Class 5A school and Noll is a Class 2A private school in Hammond.
Pioneer coach Adam Berry said he thinks both Toloza and Rans will be good to go for Friday’s HNAC showdown against Triton at the Pit.
Berry told WHZR’s Charlie Schmidgall and Skylar Sigman that it was good to be back home. It was the Panthers’ first home game in four weeks since their opening win against Lewis Cass.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been at the Pit and that was a fantastic team win. They were really good,” Berry said. “The series was tied 1-1. You always like to have a winning record against the opponent. That was a hard-fought game both sides and we came out on top.”
Forcing two turnovers was key to the win.
“The play of the first half, probably the play of the game, they get a huge reversal of the field,” Berry told the radio. “That’s what they can do, that’s what [Dashawn] Woods can do where you think you have him stopped and he reverses fields and gets a 40-, 50-yard gain. I think it ticked our players off a little bit and we came back and got a forced fumble and we were able to get into the half with a lead. Winning the turnover battle when you play our style is huge because we’re not a powerhouse passing team. We like to play with leads and control the clock.”
The Panthers were able to overcome the injuries down the stretch of the game.
“It changes up the play calling a little bit when you don’t have Rans being able to run and Toloza out,” Berry told the radio. “That’s why we rotate Hill in there at quarterback during the week, that’s why we rotate Shiloh Rine at fullback during the week for situations like this. You hope your starters in the backfield can go all game but things happen and those guys stepped up. Micah came up to me on the sideline and said, ‘Coach, I can hand it off.’ That allowed us to get the ball in Hill’s hands at the wing spot and a little back and forth with him and Zellers, Shiloh Rine a freshman showed that he can get in there and get the 3.5, 4 yards and run hard. So it was just our best team win to date.”
Pioneer hosts Triton (3-2, 2-1) Friday. The Trojans, like the Panthers, have a narrow loss to Class 2A No. 3 LaVille for their lone league loss.
N. JUDSON 21, WINAMAC 8
Winamac had an 8-6 lead with about seven minutes left in the game before Class A No. 10 North Judson pulled away for a win at Liberty Field.
But the Warriors (0-5, 0-4 HNAC) gave themselves a chance to win against a top 10 team in the Bluejays (3-2, 3-1), who were coming off a 22-18 loss at Class 3A No. 13 Knox.
“I thought especially defensively we came out and we were pretty physical,” Winamac coach Josh Burgess said. “It’s always a physical matchup with North Judson. You can throw the records out. It’s a pretty big rivalry game for us. I think our kids were just a little more consistent throughout the game.”
The game was a scoreless tie after three quarters of play. North Judson struck first on a 28-yard interception return for a score by Kole Wilcox. The extra point kick was missed.
Addison Allen returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score for the Warriors. Maddox Bucinski ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Warriors an 8-6 lead with about seven minutes left.
But Brock Benson and Jesiah McDaniel had back-to-back 18-yard TD runs for the Bluejays. Benson also had a 2-point conversion run and Connor Benson kicked in a PAT for the 21-8 final.
“The last two drives they had they kind of wore us down a little bit and got a couple scores in,” Burgess said. “But especially defensively it was our most complete game of the season.
“Offensively we did do some things but I think we left some points on the field as well. So we still have some things to work out offensively but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
North Judson outgained Winamac 207-106 in total yardage including 184-94 on the ground.
Talen Garner led Winamac’s rushing attack with 21 yards on nine carries. Bucinski had 17 yards on the ground on six carries and two catches for 18 yards. Allen added 18 yards rushing and Willis Dennis Jr. added 17 yards.
The Warriors took a step forward despite the loss.
“North Judson’s a good team. They’ve had a good run,” Burgess said. “It’s not the same team that they’ve had the past couple years. But they’ve got a lot of kids that have played a lot of football with their semi-state runs the past couple years. We knew it was going to be a tough test and we were still disappointed with the outcome but definitely not with the effort of our kids. I like how they came out, we were ready to go from the start and we hung in there as long as we could.”
Part of the Warriors’ improvement is due to getting some players back from injury.
“We’re starting to get some of those kids back and that’s starting to help,” Burgess said. “We’ll get a couple more kids back I think this week on our offensive line. It’s kind of a combination of kids figuring out what they need to do, some more younger kids starting to play a little bit better and getting some of those kids back from injury is going to help us out on the back end of our schedule.”
Winamac host Culver (0-5, 0-3) for homecoming Friday.
LAVILLE 36, CASTON 6
Class 2A No. 3 LaVille (5-0, 4-0 HNAC) was too much for Caston (0-5, 0-4) at the Crater.
LaVille led 20-0 after one, 30-0 at halftime and 36-0 after three.
Kyle Roudebush had 73 yards and a TD on 12 carries to lead the Comets. He added an 11-yard reception on a pass by Gavin Mollenkopf. Landen Rigney added 48 yards rushing on six carries.
Roudebush had seven tackles and a blocked kick on defense. Grant Yadon had four tackles and a blocked kick. Levi Martin and Brayden Unger each had a sack. Jabez Yarber added seven tackles.
Caston travels to Class A No. 14 North White (5-0) Friday.
CARROLL 47, EASTERN 7
Green and gone.
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis got a look at a lot of green grass Friday night and when he did, he was gone. Teammate Griffin Viney got the same view. Green grass. Green light. Gone.
Carroll imposed its will at Eastern, breaking free of a tight first half to score three times in the third quarter on long touchdown runs, then breaking off another long run early in the fourth quarter as the Class A No. 3-ranked Cougars motored through the Comets 47-7 in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference showdown on the Comets’ field.
Eastern scored first and led at the first quarter break 7-0. Carroll got two scores in the second half for a 13-7 lead, then hit stride in the second half for five more unanswered touchdowns and a critical victory.
The key was the running game. The Cougars had a serviceable 56 yards rushing in the first half, then blew the game open at the line in the second half and finished with 385 yards total. Ellis scored touchdowns of 64, 74, and 53 yards on the ground to go with a 40-yard TD reception from quarterback Luke Tanner. Viney got in on the act with a 70-yard TD run. All the big running plays came in the second half.
Ellis ran for 274 yards on 21 carries with plenty of holes to work with.
With the win, Carroll is 5-0 and 3-0 in the HHC. Eastern fell to 3-2, 2-1 in the league.
Pedro Velazco, Kokomo Tribune
