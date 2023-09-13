Isabel Padilla lit up Kokomo for five goals in Logansport’s 7-3 win over the Wildkats Tuesday at the LHS soccer field.
Padilla twice has had four goals this season — in games against Rochester and Twin Lakes — but found the back of the net five times against rival Kokomo.
The Berries improved to 6-7 and 2-3 in the NCC with the win.
The game was tied 3-all at halftime when Padilla recorded a hat trick over the final 40 minutes to put it away.
“I was really happy with how the second half turned out because last year we beat them and this year we were scared hoping we would beat Kokomo and we did,” Padilla said. “So I’m really glad we came with the win. I was really happy about that.”
Two of the goals in the second half were from long range over 30 yards out that went over the goalkeeper’s head and into the goal.
“Those I was thinking whenever I have the chance at half I’m just going to shoot it up and hope for the best. I didn’t think they would go in and they did so I’m grateful for that,” Padilla said.
Giselle Ruiz got the scoring started for the Berries in the eighth minute when Haleigh Brock delivered a perfect pass to her on a corner kick and Ruiz chipped in a goal.
The Berries saw a 3-0 lead disappear in the final 24 minutes of the first half. But Padilla struck for three straight goals in the second half and Gracie Henderson added a goal on a rebound shot to make it a 7-3 game with 2:56 remaining.
Assistant coach Neil Muller filled in for head coach Todd Reiff again. Muller said the team had a strong start and good finish.
“We wanted to come out strong and we did,” he said, “and then we let up a bit and had some major defensive miscues and gave up three goals. So we were even at halftime and we weren’t real happy with that. We regrouped, refocused and took it right back at them in the second half. This time we didn’t let off and we kept our communication and kept our focus and our shape and it turned out good for us. “
Logan beat Kokomo for a fifth straight time.
“I think this was five in a row which I don’t think we’ve ever done. It’s usally back and forth between the two of us,” Muller said.
Padilla, who has been a reliable goal scorer for the Berries during her career, stepped up with one of her best games.
“I told her she’s got to step up, we need her,” Muller said. “Not to think of it as being a ball hog but she’s a team leader, she’s one of the best ball-handlers and she can score and she can distribute the ball. I told her you’ve just got to step up and take over the second half and get us back in it. She did right away so it was nice.”
It wasn’t a one-person show. Goalkeeper Natalee Packard and the defense shut the door on the Wildkats in the second half.
“Natalee, she’s solid as a goalkeeper,” Muller said. “She’s still young, this is only her second year of ever playing soccer ever but Mike Turner has done a great job of helping train her. He does a lot of work with our goalkeepers so we appreciate his help.
“Haleigh Brock, she wasn’t playing her game the first half. She was playing a little cautious for some reason and we got her back into it, talked to her for a little bit and she played her game in the second half. When she’s playing well, playing her game our defense is pretty solid back there.”
Muller added Magdalena Mateo Felipe did a good job filling in for starting defender Dani Dubon who was out with a hip injury. He added Henderson did a good job of helping the Berries control the possession for most of the night.
“Gracie Henderson, she finally got a goal at the end but she made run after run after run which put tons of pressure on them which made things happen for us,” Muller said. “Gracie had a great game, great touches up front and I don’t know how many runs she had on goal but she finally was able to punch one in which was really nice.”
The Berries have four games to conclude the regular season. They travel to Harrison for a makeup game Thursday before visiting Marion Saturday to conclude NCC play. They travel Class A No. 19 LaVille Monday before they host Manchester the following Monday for senior night.
