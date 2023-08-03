Cass golfers win season opener
The Lewis Cass girls golf team opened the season with a 221-224 win over Oak Hill Wednesday at Logansport Golf Club.
Alisha Toops was the low scorer for the Kings with a 52. She was followed by Maddy Willis (54), Kendall Hlebasko (55), Lindsay Landis (60) and Zabrena Cunningham (65).
Cass hosts Eastern today.
Cubs place Stroman on 15-day injured list
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip Wednesday and added newly acquired right-handed reliever José Cuas to the active roster.
Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
“He’s still only going to miss one start with the off days we have,” Ross said, “and he’ll be able to work on some stuff with the time he’s going to have down, so I thought it was an optimal time.”
Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts.
“I think it just was best for everybody, and (Stroman) can get back to getting sound mechanical delivery,” Ross said, “and him feeling good, working on a few things and also making sure he’s completely healthy when he does step foot on the bump again.”
Cuas came over from Kansas City in a deal for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.
White Sox’ Hendriks has TJ surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months, which means the right-hander could miss all of next season. The White Sox said before their game against Texas that the procedure was successfully performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20, then made his season just more than a month after that.
Hendriks last pitched June 9, two days before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He went 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances.
Yanks’ German enters alcohol abuse treatment
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.
Germán, who threw a perfect game at Oakland in late June, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.
“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”
Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
