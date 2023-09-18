With a typically efficient performance, Sam Hartman sent Notre Dame into a showdown with Ohio State next week without drama.
Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half for a 41-17 victory Saturday.
Notre Dame (4-0) now awaits a top-10 showdown with No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday.
Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes. He passed Aaron Murray of Georgia and Ty Detmer of BYU and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time.
Hartman finished with 330 yards passing and powered into the end zone from the 1 in the third quarter for another score.
“I still don’t know if we’ve seen the full potential of this team, right? And that’s my challenge,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “My challenge is we got to get better each week.
Audric Estime rushed for 176 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown for the Irish, who outscored Central Michigan 20-3 after leading 21-14 at halftime.
Blending a quick-strike aerial attack and a methodical ground game, Notre Dame outgained Central Michigan 578-268.
“Those guys got not only really shiny helmets, but the guys in those shiny helmets are some of the best players in all of college football,” Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said. “Our guys went out there and really played their tails off.”
Hartman struck early, connecting with Tobias Merriweather for a 75-yard touchdown pass on Notre Dame’s fourth play of the game. He also fired a 76-yard TD pass to Chris Tyree in the second quarter and passed 4 yards to Holden Staes for a score in the fourth quarter.
Pioneer product Jack Kiser led the Irish with 10 tackles, more than twice as much as anyone else on the team. He also had a sack. Kiser is Notre Dame’s leading tackler on the season with 26.
SYRACUSE 35, PURDUE 20
Purdue won’t have to deal with one of its biggest problems in its 35-20 loss to Syracuse at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.
Purdue will be relieved to see Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader in its rearview mirror after Shrader laid waste to the Boilermakers with a four-touchdown, 195-yard rushing bravado performance.
What Purdue will have to confront is a major problem with ball security.
The Boilermakers had four turnovers, all coming in the first half, and though they were costly, Purdue was lucky the total wasn’t higher.
In all, the Boilermakers fumbled seven times. Purdue stunted its own rhythm throughout the game, and it proved costly.
“Those (turnovers) were killers. I can’t have that many turnovers. I’ll get better, but it’s hard when you turn it over that much,” Purdue quarterback Hudson Card said.
The turnovers and fumbles hadn’t been an issue in Purdue’s first two games. The Boilermakers had only fumbled once and had no turnovers at all.
“Penalties, mental errors and turnovers will lose you games. We did that in abundance tonight. I need to look at why. We’ve been really good at ball security,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said.
Penalties were costly. Purdue (1-2) had 11 for 127 yards.
It was an up-and-down effort from Card, who completed 32 of 46 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. Card was also responsible for three of Purdue’s lost fumbles as well as an interception, all in the first half.
Todd Aaron Golden, CNHI Sports Indiana
LOUISVILLE 21, INDIANA 14
Was it a failure on fourth-and-goal at the goal line in the fourth quarter that sunk Indiana in a 21-14 loss to Louisville? Or was it first-half domination by the Cardinals that put Indiana in a position to have to come-from-behind in the first place?
Yes and yes.
The Hoosiers nearly rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit and had a chance to tie the game with 4:38 left with the ball at the 1-yard line.
Indiana failed to convert on fourth down as Josh Henderson was stuffed on a failed run, and the Cardinals were able to bleed out the clock to preserve their win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
Indiana coach Tom Allen recognized the importance of the fourth-down play.
“(The play call) didn’t work. You’d obviously wish we did something else. We can second-guess that,” Allen said of the goal-line play. “That’s the one I’m sure everyone is going to focus on, but there’s a lot of other variables leading up to that.”
Allen also acknowledged the 8-ball the Hoosiers put themselves behind in the first place.
“I’m disappointed in our first-half performance. We gave up some big plays on defense and too many self-inflicted wounds offensively,” Allen said.
The differences in the halves was stark. Louisville had a 302-107 edge in total offense at halftime. Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash had four catches for 159 yards. Indiana’s offense stalled multiple times at midfield.
In the second half, Indiana amassed 250 total yards as quarterback Tayven Jackson completed 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. Overall, Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes to eight receivers for 299 yards.
Todd Aaron Golden, CNHI Sports Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.