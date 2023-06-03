FRANKFORT — The Caston softball team made quick work of Kouts in a semistate game Saturday morning.
In a contest that took just one hour, 15 minutes to complete, the Lady Comets defeated the Fillies 9-0 to advance to tonight’s championship game.
No. 7 Caston (21-4) plays No. 4 Cowan (23-5) at 7 p.m. tonight for the semistate championship and a spot in the Class A state championship game. Cowan scored three runs in the top of the seventh to beat No. 5 Rossville 3-2 in the second semifinal.
Caston senior Kinzie Mollenkopf pitched a one-hit shutout with one walk and 13 strikeouts against a Kouts lineup that entered hitting .417 as a team and averaged 10 runs per game.
The Comets offense was also clicking on all cylinders. They started fast, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
Isabel Scales hit a one-out single up the middle to start the rally. Mollenkopf followed with a rip to the shortstop that resulted in a bad-hop single. Kylee Logan followed with an RBI single to right to make it 1-0. Alexa Finke followed with an RBI bunt single that also included a throwing error allowing another run to score to make it 3-0. Annie Harsh reached on an error. Bailey Harness followed with another good bunt for an RBI that resulted in the third error of the inning to make it 4-0.
The score remained that way into the fifth as Kouts sophomore starter Katelyn Kleckner worked three straight perfect innings. But she ran into trouble in the fifth when Addison Zimpleman hit a one-out single that was followed by a two-run blast by Scales over the fence in center, her 15th home run of the season to make it 6-0.
The Comets scored three more insurance runs in the seventh. Haley Logan and Macee Hinderlider opened the inning with back-to-back singles to chase Kleckner and bring in junior Natalie Kozub. Zimpleman followed with a single to right to load the bases with no outs. That brought up Scales, who hit a line drive to the fence down the left field line that cleared the bases to make it 9-0.
That was more than enough for Mollenkopf, as the Huntington University recruit didn’t allow contact until the No. 8 hitter popped out to the third baseman in the third. The next contact was a ground out to third to end the fourth.
Left fielder Makena Middleton made a nice catch on a line drive for the first out of the fifth. Kleckner drew a walk to put Kouts’ first base runner on of the game. Mollenkopf got the next hitter out on a fielder’s choice on a bunt attempt and then dialed up her 11th strikeout to end the frame.
Mollenkopf allowed a one-out hit by No. 9 hitter Cassondra Breitzke on a bloop single to left in the sixth. But she got a strikeout and groundout to end the inning and induced three straight popups to shortstop Scales in the seventh to end the game.
Scales went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Comets. Zimpleman had two hits and two runs scored. Annie Harsh had a double. Mollenkopf, Kylee Logan, Haley Logan, Finke and Hinderlider each added a hit, with Harness adding an RBI.
Cowan entered the semistate hitting .434 as a team with 22 home runs. The Munciana team averages 8.7 runs per game and allows 2.9 runs per contest. Tatum Rickert, an Earlham College recruit, does the bulk of the Blackhawks' pitching and is 18-4 with a 1.66 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched.
Rickert is hitting .512 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. Purdue Fort Wayne recruit McKenna Minton is hitting .692 with three home runs and 55 runs scored. Aryonna Bynum is hitting .541 with three home runs and 40 RBIs.
