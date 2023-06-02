The Caston softball team made history by winning a regional championship earlier this week.
The Comets are now just two wins away from a trip to the State Finals.
After a 20-1 win at Fremont in Tuesday's regional championship game, the competition is sure to ramp up at Saturday's Class A Frankfort Semistate.
No. 7-ranked Caston (20-4) plays Kouts (19-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday. No. 4 Cowan (22-5) plays No. 5 Rossville (22-6) in the 1 p.m. semifinal. The championship is at 7 p.m.
The Comets enter hitting .419 as a team with 46 home runs. They average 10.1 runs per game.
Kinzie Mollenkopf is hitting .562 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. Isabel Scales is hitting .550 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. Addison Zimpleman is hitting .512 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-high 47 runs scored.
The Comets have depth in their lineup outside of their top three hitters. Macee Hinderlider might be the top No. 9 hitter in the state and acts as a second leadoff hitter batting in front of Zimpleman. Hinderlider is hitting .543 with four home runs and 24 RBIs.
Annie Harsh (.470, 3 HR, 21 RBIs) has come up with several big hits during the tournament run. Freshman catcher Kylee Logan is hitting .375 with four home runs and 25 RBIs as the cleanup hitter. Alexa Finke (.222, 10 RBIs), Bailey Harness (.313, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) and Haley Logan (.279, 7 RBIs) are threats swinging the bat and are also good bunters to help the Comets' high scoring attack. Makena Middleton starts on defense as the left fielder.
The Comets allow just 3.2 runs per game. Mollenkopf, a Huntington University recruit, has done the bulk of the pitching in the tournament. She is 11-2 for the season with a 3.01 ERA. She has 161 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched. Zimpleman is another good option in the circle. She is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and has 84 strikeouts in 51 innings.
Kouts enters with a .417 team batting average and averages 10.0 runs per game and allow 3.7 runs per game, similar numbers to Caston. Kouts is ranked 12th in the MaxPreps.com computer rankings and Caston is ranked fourth.
The Fillies also have a two-pitcher rotation and they have utilized their pitchers equally during their close tournament matchups, with Natalie Kozub (2.30 ERA, 85 IP, 73 Ks) starting and Katelyn Kleckner (3.43 ERA, 63 IP, 81 Ks) closing.
The Fillies don’t typically hit for the power that the Comets do with 13 home runs as a team, but they have generated similar overall run numbers with a deep lineup.
Kouts is a small town located 12 miles south of Valparaiso in Porter County. Caston is a rural school located in between Logansport and Rochester near the county border that gets about 2/3 of its kids from Fulton County and about 1/3 of its kids from Cass County.
Looking at the rest of the semistate field, Rossville is ranked third and Cowan is ranked sixth on MaxPreps.
Rossville’s stats are not listed on the website. The Hornets, who have just an 12-mile drive south to Frankfort, have had some impressive games this season, which include a 9-1 win over Pioneer, a 9-3 win over Delphi and a 6-4 loss to Harrison.
Cowan is hitting .434 as a team with 22 home runs. The Munciana team averages 8.7 runs per game and allows 2.9 runs per contest.
