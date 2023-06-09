It’s going to be a matchup of talent vs. talent when Caston takes on Tecumseh for the Class A state championship Saturday at Purdue.
The No. 7-ranked Comets (22-4) enter confident riding high on a 16-game winning streak and an unprecedented run to the State Finals for their school.
They’re facing a No. 1-ranked Tecumseh team (24-9) that has been a regular at the State Finals. The Braves are the defending state champion with eight starters back. They’re making their 10th appearance in a state championship game (second most in state history) — all since 2000 — and have won four of those games.
The Braves have two players who have committed to play softball at Indiana State. Jenna Donohoo, a junior, is batting .491 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs. Bri Marx, a senior, is hitting .373 with six home runs and 33 RBIs.
The Braves also have two players who have committed to play at Wabash Valley College, a JUCO in Illinois. Natalie Brockett is hitting .402 with three home runs and 32 RBIs. Karsyn Flowers is batting .370 with five home runs and 25 RBIs.
Taylor Ash, a junior who is set to play NAIA Ohio Christian, is hitting .406 with seven home runs and 51 RBIs. Marx’s younger sister Katelyn Marx is hitting .460 with a team-high 57 runs scored.
The Braves utilize three pitchers after they graduated All-Star Ashtyn Green, who is now pitching for Tennessee-Martin.
Natalie Feather has drawn the starts in the Braves’ close tournament games this year. She is 11-2 with a 3.07 ERA and has 83 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched. Melanie Pfeiffer has closed those games and she is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 38 innings. Brockett is 10-7 with a 5.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 71 innings.
Tecumseh averages 9.7 runs per game, has hit 38 home runs as a team and allows 4.1 runs per game.
Caston averages 9.8 runs per game, has hit 47 home runs as a team and allows 3.0 runs per game.
Kinzie Mollenkopf has drawn every start in the tournament and is 16-2 with a 2.83 ERA. She has 181 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched. She’s also one of the Comets’ top sluggers and is hitting .552 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs. She will play softball at NAIA Huntington University where she will be a pitcher.
“That’s my plan and hopefully to play second base too, but it’s all what I need to do for the team,” she said.
Addison Zimpleman recorded the save on the mound in the Comets’ semi-state win over Cowan. She is 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA and has 84 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. She is hitting .506 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and 50 runs scored. The junior plans to play softball in college and is getting Division I and Division II looks.
Isabel Scales is a junior who has a difficult decision ahead of her on whether she will play softball or basketball in college.
“I was going back and forth between softball and basketball. But I think my first true love was basketball but I don’t know, this might change stuff. Everything is up in the air right now,” Scales said after the Comets’ semi-state win.
Scales is the Comets’ starting shortstop in softball and is batting .545 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs.
The Comets are strong on the infield defensively and all of them should eventually have the chance to play college ball at some level. Junior third baseman Macee Hinderlider is batting .526 with four home runs and 34 runs scored. Junior first baseman Annie Harsh is hitting .437 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Her older sister Ady Harsh is now playing at Huntington U.
Freshman catcher Kylee Logan is hitting .365 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. Her older sister, junior designated player Haley Logan, is batting .271 with seven RBIs.
Senior center fielder Bailey Harness is hitting .301 with two home runs and 20 runs scored. Junior right fielder Alexa Finke is hitting .205 with 11 RBIs. Sophomore Makena Middleton is Caston’s starting left fielder on defense.
The Comets are known to be a good defensive team and a good bunting team for coach Jon Burks. The Comets haven’t lost a game since April 22 at the Kokomo Tournament, where Burks said they found their footing as a team.
“I think we put all the puzzle pieces together,” he said. “It took us a few games to get it figured out and some talking amongst us and we finally got the pieces together and we’ve been rolling since we got it. Yeah, I think we’re good to go. So we’ll attack them Saturday like we have been and we’ll see what happens.
“It’s a battle, we’re going to try to go in and win the war. I know they throw three different pitchers, I guess, which OK, all right. If our bats are on then I don’t see a problem with anything with it. I know they have a couple girls we kind of have to keep an eye on. But other than that, I don’t know their conference down there, I don’t know how tough they play down there and it’s hard to figure that out. We’ll just show up and we’re going to play our game and I hope they bring their A game because that’s what they’re going to need.
“We’ve been visitors about every damn game and again we’re visitors again. So let’s go out, punch them in the mouth real quick, get them on their heels and see what happens and it goes from there. If Kinzie’s throwing good, if we keep putting the ball in play, we’ll be fine.”
