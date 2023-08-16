The Logansport boys soccer team got the strong start to the season it was looking for.
The Berries turned a 2-1 loss last year to Frankfort into a 3-0 victory Tuesday night to open the season at the LHS soccer field.
The four-goal turnaround is something that coach Mike Turner was looking for. The Berries are coming off 3-13 season when they took some lumps while playing five freshmen.
Turner is looking for the team to take big step forward this year and that started on Tuesday night.
“This year I have a really solid group, a solid 11,” Turner said. “I still have a couple guys working on getting their practices in. But I think we’ll have a good solid 16 this season. Outlook is really good. I thought we possessed the ball really well. We didn’t give up too many opportunities on our goal or not real good looks. Our defense was rotating, playing well. We pressed well. That’s what we worked on all summer was trying to press and work on finishing when we get our opportunities. I don’t know how many shots we had but three goals, I’ll take that.”
Hodge Turner got the Berries on the board with 24:40 left in the first half on a fastbreak with the assist by Aldair Zarate.
Gaspar Francisco connected on a one-timer near the box with an assist by Aaron Gazcon with 14:33 left in the half as the Berries took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The score would remain that way until 1:35 left in the game when Hodge again with the assist going to Devin McAninch.
Hodge Turner, a sophomore, has already matched his goal total from a year ago with two in the season opener.
“Which is expected,” said coach Turner, who is his father. “In the summer he led the team in goals. We played eight games this summer together, friendlies, not everybody was there, but even then he led the team in assists and goals. That’s kind of what I expected. He’s grown a little bit. He plays down at Indy on a national academy team. He’s got good skill and this year he can back it up with his size a little bit and his finishing. I think he had four shots and finished two. I’m pretty pleased with that.”
Hodge is part of a promising sophomore class that showed a lot of potential last year when they played together against the likes of Harrison in sectional play, when they played the Raiders to a draw in the second half after the Raiders took a 4-0 lead at halftime against the older Logansport players.
The sophomore class also includes goalkeeper Dylan Hamm, forward Logan Lange and midfielders Vigensley Merjuste and Manuel Requeno.
“My younger guys are sophomores now and all of them have matured a little bit,” coach Turner said. “They were good last year but they kept getting beat in balance. This year they have a little bit more meat to them, carrying some weight, a little more balance.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors this year but really our sophomores are dominating the play. We have a really good sophomore class. I’m really excited for the sophomore class.”
Hamm wasn’t under too much pressure Tuesday as the defense pitched a shutout as the Berry midfield and defenders did their job. Older players such as senior midfielders Jonas Lopez and Cristian Arias and senior center backs Alessandro Rodriguez and Andres Hernandez helped keep the Hot Dogs at bay.
The Berries travel to Harrison Thursday for an NCC West game. While it’s possibly the last time the teams meet in conference play, although they could meet in the NCC Tournament, the teams will likely remain sectional opponents for the foreseeable future with soccer being a three-class sport. Turner said he hopes to keep Harrison on the schedule even after Logan makes the move to the Hoosier Conference next year.
“We just have to go down there and play,” coach Turner said. “We saw them three times this summer and they always score on corners and free kicks. They have not scored on us in the last five years in the run of play. Playing from box to box, we matched them all day. It’s when we make bad fouls, which we made a couple today, and we will adjust that because if we give up fouls to them they always have a size advantage and they finish. You give them an opportunity, they’re going to finish. Corners, last year we gave up more goals on corners than we did in the run of play. So we’ve worked on corner defending, hopefully we get better at that and quit giving up fouls outside the box. That was the onus, pressing, less fouling and quit giving up corners and if we do we have to be a better defensive team on corners.
“If this is our last year in the NCC, hey, I want to be at the top. I want us to be right there and I think we have the team to do it. They have the belief. We’ve got to go down there Thursday and play with the same belief we had tonight and know it’s going to be one of those where they’re going to have quality shots and as long as we have quality defense and the keeper’s in the right spot we should be able to play with them all day.”
Logan’s JV topped Frankfort 4-0 Tuesday. Noah Picardo, Gavin Thompson and Requeno had goals for the Berries, who also benefited from an own goal by Frankfort. David Perez added an assist.
