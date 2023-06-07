All-Star basketball games tip off tonight
The IndyStar Indiana All-Stars square off with the Junior All-Stars tonight at Cathedral High School.
The girls game is 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and available at the door.
Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke is a member of the Indiana All-Star team and Carroll’s Alli Harness is a member of the Junior All-Star team. They were both featured in the Indianapolis Star this week.
The Indiana All-Stars play Kentucky on Friday in Owensboro, Ky. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. local time) with the boys to follow. Tickets are available at Owensborotickets.evenue.net.
One ticket will offer spectators a full day of basketball Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
This year, before the girls-boys Indiana vs. Kentucky doubleheader, a “Futures Game” doubleheader will match up several of the top freshmen, sophomores and juniors in the state. The girls game is scheduled for noon, followed by the boys at 2 p.m.
Harness and Twin Lakes’ Addison Bowsman will play for the North team in the Futures Game.
The girls Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky is set for 5 p.m., followed by the boys at about 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced from $10 to $100 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
IU baseball can’t cash in against Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — While you see a chance, take it, sang Steve Winwood in the early 1980s.
Indiana’s baseball team didn’t seem to have the song on its playlist, nor did it heed the sentiment in the lyric.
The Hoosiers outhit host Kentucky 10-6 in the winner-take-all title game of the NCAA baseball Lexington Regional, but a 1-for-15 performance with runners in scoring position doomed Indiana to a season-ending 4-2 loss at Kentucky Proud Park on Monday.
“We had to get to (Kentucky starter Darren) Williams, and we just didn’t do a good enough job against him. You can’t leave guys on base because once you get to (Kentucky reliever Mason) Moore — he’s excellent,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said.
Indiana (43-20) was 2-0 in the regional, but couldn’t close out Kentucky to earn the Super Regional bid. The Wildcats will go to LSU for an intra-Southeastern Conference Super Regional instead.
Despite the hurt, the regional appearance, which was Indiana’s first since 2019, is something for a relatively young team — only six seniors were regular contributors — to build on.
Todd Aaron Golden, CNHI Sports Indiana
Jacob deGrom out for season with injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the AL West-leading Rangers.
General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow.
“We’ve got a special group here and to not be able to be out there and help them win, that stinks,” deGrom said, with tears in his eyes and pausing several times. “Wanting to be out there and helping the team, it’s a disappointment.”
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since April 28, when he exited early against the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. The announcement of surgery came a day after deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
