Local trio make All-Star softball team
Logansport’s Pailei Cripe, Caston’s Kinzie Mollenkopf and Winamac’s Emma Goodman were selected for the Indiana North All-Star Team by the state coaches association on Wednesday.
The game is set for June 24 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
The SCAI also named its all-state teams. Mollenkopf was named to the 1A/2A first team, as was Delphi’s Lexi Miller. Goodman was named to the 1A/2A second team. Pioneer’s Adeline Cripe and Caston’s Addison Zimpleman were named to the 1A/2A third team. Pailei Cripe was named to the 3A/4A third team.
Cass golfers compete at Zionsville Invite
WHITESTOWN — The Lewis Cass boys golf team competed at the Zionsville Invitational at Golf Club of Indiana on Tuesday.
The Kings shot a solid team score of 342 and finished 12th out of 14 teams.
Rylan Stoller was the low King of the day with an 11-over par 83. He was followed by Garrett Helvie (85), Jensen Burrous (86), Michael Myers (88) and Nolan Hines (92).
The Kings compete at the Peru Sectional on Monday at Rock Hollow Golf Club.
Caston golfers prep for sectional
STAR CITY — Caston, Pioneer and Culver played a two-man best-ball format to end the regular season at Pond View Golf Course on Tuesday.
AJ Dague and Colby Pugh teamed together to shoot a 2-under par score of 33 for the Comets. Luke Graham and Chas Warpenburg partnered and shot a 52.
The Comets will be in action again at the Logansport Sectional on Friday. The Comet tee times begin at 10:15 a.m.
The Comets also recently had their awards program. Warpenburg earned his first varsity letter, Graham earned his second varsity golf letter and was the most improved golfer. Pugh earned his fourth varsity golf letter and was the winner of the Athletic Competitiveness award. Dague earned his fourth varsity golf letter and was the winner of the Athletic Integrity/Selflessness award and also earned the Low Average award.
Coach Chuck Evans said of the seniors: “It has been a pleasure to coach both AJ and Colby the last three years. I have seen them grow personally and athletically into outstanding young men. AJ will continue his education at Trine University and also play golf. Colby will continue his education at Purdue University. I am looking forward to seeing what future successes we will see from them.”
Kentucky to house teams in dorms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Visiting baseball teams in the NCAA Tournament’s Lexington Regional will stay in dormitories on the Kentucky campus because of a shortage of hotel rooms in the area.
Kentucky is the No. 12 seed for the 64-team tournament, earning the right to host Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia for double-elimination play Friday through Monday.
Teams traveling for NCAA championships typically are lodged in hotels near the arena or stadium where they will be competing. Several previously scheduled events created a room shortage.
Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia spokesmen said their teams and staff would stay in the dorms.
The NCAA said in a statement that the Division I Baseball Committee was aware of the room shortage when it selected Lexington as a host. Because Kentucky couldn’t secure the required number of hotel rooms within 30 miles of the venue, the school offered three on-campus residence buildings near the stadium.
